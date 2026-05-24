Drivers, start your engines. It’s time for the 110th Indianapolis 500 race.

“The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” starts at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24. Some of the world’s best drivers traveled to Indianapolis for a chance of winning one part of the motorsport triple crown. Spain’s Álex Palou is the reigning champion of the Indy 500.

The race includes 33 drivers racing 500 miles, or 200 laps around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track, in one of the biggest days in all of sports. Apart from the race itself, the Indy 500 is known for its fanfare before the flag is waved. However, Sunday will also include a tribute to NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, who tragically and suddenly died at age 41 on Thursday.

Sports Illustrated will be following along with live updates during Sunday’s Indy 500.

Live updates from 2026 Indy 500