Topps Dynasty Baseball Sponsor Patch Autograph Cards Announced
Did Topps just announce a card that not only connects collectors to the game of baseball, but also to the financial office? The answer to that question is yes. In Topps Dynasty, there will be the chance to pull MLB Sponsor Patch Autographed Cards. The sponsors in question will be the ones that athletes are wearing on their sleeves, hats, or anywhere else that different MLB teams have product representation.
While skeptical at first, this move by Topps may just be one of the most interesting and smart moves they have made. Not only have they peaked the interest from sponsors for product placement, but they will certainly peak the interest of collectors who are looking for some of their own favorite product sponsored patches. Some different game-worn sponsors that could be represented on these Topps Dynasty Cards are: Kroger (Reds), Meijer (Tigers), Chevrolet (Giants), Sheetz (Pirates), and Nintendo (Mariners).
While some people may dislike the development of ad-placement and increased sponsor logos on jerseys, the idea of placing them in cards answers other criticisms made by hobbyists. For example, these patches will certainly stray away from the “napkin patch” idea, and bring different forms of color and design to patch cards. Also, these patches will allow collectors to feel even more connected to the specific athlete's card, as they will be able to physically see pictures and videos of them playing in the game, with the exact patch on their jersey - not to mention that an autograph will also be on these cards.
*Sponsor Patch Cards to Look Out For*
Paul Skenes Sheetz Autographed Card
Being a Cy Young favorite in only his second year, and seeing his card market explode, it is hard not to be excited for a Paul Skenes Sheetz Patch Autographed Card. Sheetz, a wildly popular gas station across the mid-Atlantic states, will serve as an incredible chase card for fans of not only Skenes, but for gas-station made to order food.
Shohei Ohtani Guggenheim Partners Autographed Card
Any and all autographed patch cards of Shohei Ohtani are invaluable, right? The Guggenheim Partners Patch Auto will be a sure chase, as collectors will be able to sit back at night and watch the best baseball player in the world play with a patch that they are already holding. Guggenheim Partners is a global investment firm that is located in numerous cities, worldwide, and their patch can be on your lap, alongside Ohtani’s autograph.
Mike Trout Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Autographed Card
Although he is on the injured list, the chase for one of the greatest baseball players sponsored patch cards may leave collectors who don’t pull this also hurting. What will make this patch so unique will be the physical picture of FBM’s logo, which is a tree. Patches that can contain a whole picture like this will without a doubt be sought after by collectors everywhere.
Needless to say, Topps may have struck gold with the sponsor patch cards in Topps Dynasty this year, which tells a much deeper story.