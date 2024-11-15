Topps offers $50,000 for rare MLB Debut Patches
Fanatics has $50,000 up for grabs not only for customers on Fanatics Live breaking this year’s Topps Chrome Update, but also for people watching the breaks.
If you are in a break on Fanatics Live and someone pulls one of the 1/1 MLB Debut Patch rookie cards, the customer who was lucky enough to pull the card will receive $500, and one lucky viewer of the stream will also get $500.
In a press release, Fanatics stated: “This program is only available until November 20th at 11:59 PM ET or until the first 50 Debut Patch Autos are hit.”
These cards will be hard to hit, with even some of the lowest odds being 1 in every 45 cases. And with the amount of players on the checklist, that also means there is going o be a ton of this product produced.
Topps announced at the start of the 2022 season that they were introducing a new concept for a sports card—these debut patches.
These cards have quickly become some of the most desirable in the sports card industry. In November 2023, Dave & Adam’s put out a $150,000 bounty for Anthony Volpe’s card in last year’s Topps Chrome.
Some companies or accounts within the industry use “bounties” as a marketing tactic, but Dave & Adam’s has consistently followed through by offering the bounty and then paying it. Back in July, it was revealed that someone had pulled the Volpe card, and they bought it from the seller for the $150,000 bounty.
Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, and Jackson Holliday are three of the top players who will have cards in this year’s product. Cruz made his debut during the 2023 season but debuted after the deadline, so his rookie cards are in 2024 Topps products.
Both Skenes and Holliday also debuted this year and have had their rookie cards featured in sports card products throughout this season.
Topps decided to include these Debut Patches in Topps Chrome Update rather than the earlier version of Topps Chrome, released earlier this year. This means there will be over 250 of these 1/1 cards available in this release of Topps Chrome Update.