Topps Releases Dodgers Team Set to Celebrate World Series Victory
Card collectors can now own a piece of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Moments after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees on Wednesday night in Game 5 to win the World Series, Topps released a special team set to celebrate the new MLB champions.
Topps is selling the 15-card team set on its website for $59.99.
In addition, collectors can also get randomly-inserted parallels and autographs. Here is what the Topps Now set promises:
-- Autograph redemptions numbered to 24, 10, 5 and 1/1.
-- Parallels that include white, black (#/99), blue (#/49), purple (#/25), red (#/10), orange (#/5) and gold (1/1)
-- Autographed cards include those of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Max Muncy, Walker Buehler, Teoscar Hernández, Tommy Edman and Will Smith.
The team sets are available through Nov. 6.
Fanatics, meanwhile, also posted Dodgers World Series memorabilia on its website for sale just moments after the game ended.