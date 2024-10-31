Collectibles On SI

Topps Releases Dodgers Team Set to Celebrate World Series Victory

Collectors can now own a piece of the team by buying a new 15-card set.

Clemente Lisi

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) and the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after beating the New York Yankees in game four to win the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) and the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after beating the New York Yankees in game four to win the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Card collectors can now own a piece of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Moments after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees on Wednesday night in Game 5 to win the World Series, Topps released a special team set to celebrate the new MLB champions.

Topps is selling the 15-card team set on its website for $59.99.

In addition, collectors can also get randomly-inserted parallels and autographs. Here is what the Topps Now set promises:

-- Autograph redemptions numbered to 24, 10, 5 and 1/1.

-- Parallels that include white, black (#/99), blue (#/49), purple (#/25), red (#/10), orange (#/5) and gold (1/1)

-- Autographed cards include those of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Max Muncy, Walker Buehler, Teoscar Hernández, Tommy Edman and Will Smith.

The team sets are available through Nov. 6.

Fanatics, meanwhile, also posted Dodgers World Series memorabilia on its website for sale just moments after the game ended.

Published |Modified
Clemente Lisi
CLEMENTE LISI

Clemente Lisi is a writer and editor with nearly three decades of experience. You can follow him at x.com/ClementeLisi.

Home/News