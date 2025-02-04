Travis Kelce’s Hobby Legacy: What Happens If He Actually Decides To Retire After a Chiefs Three-Peat?
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to chase history in Super Bowl LIX, there’s an underlying storyline that has collectors buzzing: Could this be Travis Kelce’s last game?
If the Chiefs complete the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat and Kelce decides to ultimately retire, will his memorabilia market see an unprecedented surge, as he solidifies his legacy as one the game's greatest tight end's of all-time?
Although he says that "he loves the game, and loves coming to work everyday", there are a number of contranians, such as myself, that think if the Chiefs do win a third straight Superbowl, he along with a few other veterans, could very well go out while on top.
As many of us throughout the hobby community know, Travis Kelce has built a legacy that extends far beyond the football field. If he hangs up his cleats after another championship, there are plenty of paths he could take. His popular podcast, New Heights, co-hosted with his brother Jason Kelce, has skyrocketed in popularity. Many believe he could transition into full-time media work, joining the likes of Peyton Manning as an NFL analyst or TV personality.
Then, of course, there’s his high-profile relationship with global superstar Taylor Swift. Could a retirement mean more time spent on the road with her during her upcoming 2026 Tour? The public fascination with Kelce has never been higher, and that crossover appeal could have a lasting effect on his memorabilia
If Kelce were to retire after securing a third straight Super Bowl ring, his trading cards would likely experience a surge in value. Rookie cards, particularly his 2013 Topps Chrome (as featured above), would see a premium in price, especially graded versions in PSA 10 or BGS 9.5.
A subsequent Hall of Fame induction would only further cement his status as a must-have in any serious football card collection. If the Chiefs win and he does retire, the hobby community should expect a sharp increase in demand from both football card investors and casual collectors alike.
Beyond cards, the value of Kelce’s autographed memorabilia, his signed jerseys, his signed helmets, and his signed footballs, could also increase in value. Retired players, especially those who leave at their peak, often see their signed gear rise in demand.
While Travis Kelce's retirement plans remain speculative at best, the prospect of him going out on top adds a new level of excitement for collectors. Whether he walks away or plays another season, he has already solidified himself as one of the all-time greats. But if he exits after securing a historic three-peat, his memorabilia could reach elite levels of demand, making this Super Bowl a pivotal moment for both football history and the hobby community.