Bowman Draft’s release day is fast approaching. The last Bowman release for the 2025 season should be happening sometime in early January. As previously announced by Topps, collectors could pre pre-orders for Bowman Draft products starting on December 22. The pre-sale announcement included some of the names of the prospects that would make their Topps product debut in Draft; however a full list was not released.

Once the pre-sale date hit, Topps released the full Bowman Draft checklist. Now that a full checklist is out I wanted to take a look at some of the players who I haven’t written about yet that will be making their debut in the 2025 Draft product.

RELATED: Sleeper prospects and cards from Bowman Draft 2024

Steele Hall SS, Reds

Steele Hall Bowman Chrome Draft First card | Topps.com

With the 9th pick in the 2025 #MLBDraft, the Cincinnati Reds select SS Steele Hall.



Welcome to Reds Country, Steele‼️ pic.twitter.com/rXscmbJkfn — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 13, 2025

I discussed Steel Hall in a previous article (please give it a read if you haven’t) but I wanted to briefly mention him again now that we know he will make his debut in Bowman Draft 2025. As I mentioned before, Hall was drafted ninth overall by the Reds and was considered one of the better athletes in the draft. I expect Hall to be a tier one chase given his draft position and overall potential.

Gavin Fien SS, Rangers

Gavin Fien Bowman Chrome Draft insert auto | topps.com

Gavin Fien was considered one of most complete high school players in the 2025 draft class. Fien was projected to be above average for his hitting with above average power heading into the Draft. Due largely to his polished bat, the Texas Rangers selected Fein 12th overall. Scouts noted that Fien had good strike zone judgement for someone at such a young age.

RELATED: Grant Wolfram and the MLB Players Chasing Their Own Rookie Debut Patch Cards

If there was a concern about him for both scouts and collectors it would be what position he would play as he develops. Although he was drafted as a shortstop, Fien will most likely have to move to 3B where he has a strong enough arm to handle the position. For collectors, I would expect Fien to be a high tier two chase in the product. Given his strong batting profile, he also could be a player that overperforms his sales price in breaks making his autos a good long term investment.

Ethan Conrad OF, Cubs

Ethan Conrad Onit Athlete college colors card | https://www.ebay.com/itm/167760111725?mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=711-53200-19255-0&campid=5338055853&toolid=10001

Prior to starting his collegiate season at Wake Forest, Ethan Conrad was getting a lot of buzz as a possible top five pick in the 2025 Draft. Conrad got off to a great start validating the early predictions however, his season was derailed by a shoulder injury causing him to miss the rest of the year resulting in uncertainty about where he would be picked. The Cubs saw enough from Conrad though to end that uncertainty and take him 17th overall.

Prior to his injury Conrad continued to display a great knowledge of the strike zone, rarely swinging at pitches out of the zone. He was also noted to have above average power, a trait that both scouts and collectors like in a prospect. From a collectors standpoint, I would expect Conrad to be a solid tier 2 chase. Landing with the Cubs should help his market but the uncertainty of his injury is the factor that keeps him from being a tier 1 chase. That being said, Conrad did participate in the instructional league. Savvy collectors should keep an eye on his progress though.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: