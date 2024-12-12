Upper Deck Signs No. 1 PWHL Draft Pick Sarah Fillier To An Exclusive Deal
Upper Deck said on Thursday that it had signed an exclusive deal with the 2024 PWHL draft pick Sarah Fillier of the New York Sirens to its team of athletes as women’s collectibles continue to grow in popularity.
The deal gives Upper Deck exclusive rights to produce trading cards and memorabilia celebrating key moments in Fillier’s career.
“Our collection with Sarah is just the start of what is to come for women in this industry,” said Paul Zickler, Upper Deck's director of sports brands. “What was originally a male-dominated sport in hockey is now changing with athletes like Sarah, who is heralded as the next superstar of the PWHL. We are excited to memorialize the start of her PWHL career through Upper Deck trading cards and memorabilia and inspire a new era of fans and collectors."
To commemorate the signing, Upper Deck also plans to release Fillier's first Game Dated Moments card at a date to be determined, available for purchase on Upper Deck's website for a limited time.
“The fan support of the PWHL has been overwhelming," Fillier said. "All you have to do is look into the stands, and it’s obvious we are building something great together. Having the opportunity to be a part of an effort to spotlight fellow women athletes through Upper Deck is truly a monumental moment in my early career. I can’t wait for these trading cards and memorabilia to get into the hands of fans and show today’s generation they can do anything they put their minds to."
This past June, Fillier was selected first overall by New York in the 2024 PWHL draft. After a long period of negotiations, she signed a one-year contract with the club on Nov. 1.
Last season, Fillier, who played college hockey at Princeton, scored a career-high 30 goals and 13 assists in 29 games.
Fillier has also established herself as a dominant force for Canada as a three-time world champion, while also being instrumental in helping her country win the gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.