Everett Misenas is a 13 year old avid Hockey fan and card collector living in Edmonton, Canada. He is known throughout hobby circles in Edmonton, and is a mainstay in the community. Everett has been dealing with a brain tumor since he was four years old, but that hasn't stopped his constant smiling or put a damper on his collecting and love for the hobby.

On Saturday, November 15, his favorite hobby shop Wayne's Sports Cards & Collectibles decided to honor the budding collector by making him the store's general manager for the day. When Upper Deck heard about Everett's story and his tremendous fortitude, they decided to honor Everett under its "Heroic Inspirations" initiative, and created a special card to celebrate the big day.

Everett Misenas Upper Deck Heroic Inspirations | Upper Deck

Since his diagnoses, Everett has undergone countless surgeries and treatments to get his tumor under control. He will likely need treatment for the rest of his life, and is currently taking part in a clinical trial which doctors hope will limit his need for future surgeries and radiation. Despite all the trials and tribulations he's faced, Everett continues to be brave and inspire those around him. According to his parents, Everett is an amazing older brother "who loves and cares" for his younger siblings.

Everett Misenas Upper Deck | Upper Deck

Everett was in his element on November 15, and helped celebrate the store's grand opening in style. He began the festivities by cutting the store's ceremonial ribbon, and proceeded to give the staff a pep talk before the momentous day commenced. As general manager, Everett greeted customers, negotiated deals, and gave out his own special card to customers. Here's to hoping some people got this young hero to autograph his beautiful card!

Everett Misenas displays his card | Wayne's Sports Cards

All in all, the shop's opening with Everett at the helm ended up being a resounding success. The efforts by Upper Deck and Wayne's Sports Cards were heralded by local hobbyists, and served as an essential reminder as to what this community is all about. Combining good vibes with love of the hobby, collectors were able to celebrate both Everett and the latest shop to arrive in Edmonton.

Everett gets a fist-bump after helping a customer | Wayne's Sports Cards

In his free time when he's not watching hockey or collecting cards, Everett enjoys playing video games, going to the movies, and is a regular at church. Despite all the ER visits and hospital stays he's dealt with, Everett has consistently stayed positive and strong in the face of adversity. Everett's love of the hobby is a testament to the power of cards; collectors all over the world can easily relate as the hobby often serves as a beautiful escape from everyday life into something nostalgic and transcendent. We can all take a cue from Everett and his big day by remembering that at its core, the hobby is a welcoming community that provides both love and support to its members.

