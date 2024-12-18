USPS Issues Scam Alert Collectors Need To Watch For This Christmas
The Canada Post strike may be over, but sports collectors in the United States now need to worry about a scam that's gotten worse this holiday season.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has issued a warning regarding a popular phising scam called "smishing" that could leave collectors -- many of whom order products and sports cards in the mail -- wishing they had never clicked on that web link.
"Smishing" is one someone receives a fraudulent text messages indicating package tracking. Undisclosed texts with questionable tracking information and clickable links, the USPS said,. should be avoided in order to prevent scammers from getting your personal information.
The USPS may know your address, but does not have your email or phone number. The U.S Postal Service -- or other services such as FedEx or UPS -- offers text message and email tracking, but customers must register in order to get them.
People can request text message tracking by sending their package's tracking number to 28777 (2USPS). The text reply will be the package's latest shipping update.
Sites like eBay and Amazon, which are popiular with collectors, have tracking information as a function within the app.
If you've received a scam message or fallen victim to one, you can report it via email to spam@uspis.gov.