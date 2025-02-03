Whatnot Suspends Seller: Thoughts
The Backyard Breaks controversy took another turn on Monday Febuary 3rd as Whatnot has officially suspended the @backyardgrant account for violating its Community Guidelines last week. The account, which had amassed 87,200 followers, is now listed as “temporarily inactive” on the platform, signaling swift action in response to the offensive comments made during that live stream.
This move by Whatnot comes in the wake of significant public backlash against Backyard Breaks, a prominent sports card-breaking group known for its high-energy streams and major pulls. The group has been no stranger to controversy, but this latest incident has sparked a renewed sense of scrutiny over the energetic breaking culture Backyard Breaks brings to the table and the responsibilities that such types of influencers hold when engaging with thousands of sports fans and collectors.
While details have not been fully disclosed, the suspension suggests that the platform is taking the situation quite seriously. Community Guidelines on Whatnot explicitly prohibit harassment, hate speech, and any form of discrimination.
The offensive comments that led to this suspension have not been officially detailed by Whatnot, but clips circulating on social media indicate that they were significant enough to warrant disciplinary action.
As many of you throughout the community already know, Whatnot has become one of the most influential platforms in the hobby, and losing access to a sizable audience could impact the group’s revenue and reputation. While the suspension is currently labeled as temporary, it remains unclear whether Whatnot will reinstate the account or if further consequences will follow.