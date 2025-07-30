Collectibles On SI

eBay Live Event at The National to feature Antetokounmpo Brothers

The four Antetokounmpo brothers will take part in an eBay Live event that will be held during the National Sports Collectors Convention.

Matt Schilling

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) and forward Jarace Walker (5) in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) and forward Jarace Walker (5) in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
On Tuesday July 29th it was announced via Ken Goldin’s Instragram, that one of most exciting eBay Live events would be taking place during the National Sports Collectors Convention that’s being held from July 30th – August 3rd in Chicago, Illinois.

On Saturday, August 2nd at 4:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM CT, eBay Live will be hosting an incredible event at the National Sports Collectors Convention featuring none other than the four Antetokounmpo brothers - Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex!

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) warms up before the game between the Mavericks and the Bucks
Feb 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

So whether you’re a traditional collector, curious NBA fans or admirer of the Antetokounmpo Brothers, this is your chance to see one of the most talented families in all of basketball engage with the hobby community. They’ll be sharing stories, talking cards & collectibles, and connecting with attendees.

So, if you’re in town for the convention be sure to get to the eBay Booth early, or if you’re online via eBay Live be sure to sign on as early as you can, especially since this event is expected to attract a pretty large audience.

From a hobby perspective, this is certainly one eBay Live event you don’t want to miss especially since the four Antetokounmpo brothers rarely appear all together.

