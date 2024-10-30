Who's hotter: Freddie Freeman or his sports cards?
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently lead the New York Yankees 3-1 in the 2024 MLB World Series, and it’s thanks to arguably the best hitter of the series; Freddie Freeman. Freeman is hitting .313, with four home runs, 1.541 OPS, and 10 RBIs. There are a couple stats that are outstanding in that staline; let’s start with the RBIs.
Freeman’s 10 RBIs, set a Dodgers franchise record for the most in a World Series, passing Gil Hodges and Duke Snider, whom both had eight RBIs. Hodges and Snider also hit their respective eight RBIs in seven games; Freeman has reached 10 RBIs in four games. The 10 RBIs for Freeman, are also the most through the first four games of the series, surpassing Tony Fernandez, Bobby Richardson, and Lou Gehrig, who all had nine RBIs. There is an opportunity for Freeman to make more history, as the most RBIs in a single World Series is 12 (Bobby Richardson); Freeman currently has ten, meaning he’d need two to tie the record.
Next, Freeman’s four home runs. Freeman became the first player ever to hit a home run in each of the first four games of a World Series. Freeman surpassed Barry Bonds and Hank Bauer who each had hit a home run in three consecutive games. Freeman’s home run streak in the World Series extends to 2021, going back to his last two games with the Atlanta Braves. Freeman hit a home run in each of those games as well, propelling Freeman to also becoming the first player ever to hit a homerun in six consecutive World Series games.
Freeman could potentially become the first player ever to hit a home run in each game of the World Series. The first home run of this series for Freeman; just a walk-off grand slam.
Freeman, continuously making World Series History with each passing game, has caught onto his sports cards market. Typically, first baseman’s sports cards don’t sell as well as other position players, but this hot streak for Freeman breaks the status quo. Freeman’s 2011 Topps Update “Diamond Anniversary” Rookie PSA 10, has increased 52% ($187) in the past two weeks. Its most recent sale of $545 via Ebay Auction, is the card's highest sale since June 2022.
This rookie card is a more rare version of Freeman’s flagship rookie card (2011 Topps Update “Base”). The population of the “Diamond Anniversary” in a PSA 10 (POP 404) is significantly lower than the “base” at a POP 2,787. This card has seen significant movement as well, in the past two weeks increasing 109% ($86); reaching its highest sale since April 2022 ($166).