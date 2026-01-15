Nolan Arenado's Top Rookie Cards To Buy

Nolan Arenado has the stats to be a potential Hall of Famer. His rookie card is a must-buy. The biggest Hall of Fame argument is his defense. He has won ten gold gloves, has hit 353 homeruns, driven in 1,184 runs, and is batting .282 with a 57.8 WAR.

Scott Rolen has recently been inducted into the Hall of Fame. He won eight gold gloves, hit 316 homeruns, drove in 1,287 runs, and batted .281 with a 70.1 WAR. Arenado seems to be on pace to get the call when eligible.

Arendo was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 2nd round of the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft from El Toro HS (Lake Forest, CA). After playing eight season with the Rockies and five years iwth the St. Louis Cardinals, he was recently traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado (28) fields the ball in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Defensively, he is one of the greatest to play the hot corner. Offensively, he puts up above-average numbers every year. Here's a look at three of his top cards from his rookie year and his 1st Bowman.

Arenado was traded for Jack Martinez, a 22 year old right handed pitcher. Arenado will potentially bat sixth for Arizona and play third base. That position was previously locked up by Eugenio Suarez, who is now with the Mariners.

2010 Bowman Chrome Prospects Red Refractor Nolan Arenado Auto /5 PSA 9

Cardladder

The top sale for an Arenado card is a 2010 Bowman Chrome, red refractor, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $34,500 on Apr 16, 2023. He has a career batting average of .282 and 353 homeruns. He was drafted in the second round by the Rockies in 2009.

2013 Topps Update Nolan Arenado Sapphire /25 PSA 10

PSA

Arenado came up to the big leagues four years after he was drafted. He played eight seasons with the Rockies and five seasons with the Cardinals. He has two years left on his contract; at the end of that, he will be 36 years old. His Sapphire rookie card, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $7,000 on Mar 2, 2024.

2013 Topps Heritage Real One Red Ink Nolan Arenado RC Aut /10 PSA 10

Cardladder

Arenado's best statistical seasons came in Colorado. In four seasons, he hit more than 38 homeruns and in five seasons, he drove in more than 110 runs. The Topps Heritage Real One red ink autograph, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $6,101 on Apr 28, 2021.

Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks for the 2026 MLB Season

