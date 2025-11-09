Top 2026 MLB Free Agents and their best cards

With the 2025 baseball season officially wrapped up following a thrilling World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays, all eyes turn to the offseason and the annual tradition of seeing where the top free agents will land during the winter.

Among the loaded group of free agents this winter, some of them carry card markets that have seen massive sales among them. All of the sales information is according to Card Ladder data.

RELATED: Top 5 2026 Basketball Rookies whose cards you should be buying

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies DH

Schwarber's 56 home runs in 2025 stood alone at the top of baseball and has slugged 187 home runs over the last four seasons with the Phillies. While he is on the older side of the free agent class, he is likely to command a large payday from a team in need of one of the best power hitters in the league.

Kyle Schwarber 2016 Topps Chrome Superfractor Auto 1/1 PSA 9 | Card Ladde

Schwarber's best card came from his rookie year. After debuting with the Chicago Cubs as one of the top prospects in baseball, his 2016 Topps Chrome rookie superfractor 1/1 autograph set a new record for the most expensive card of the designated hitter in August of 2025. In the midst of another standout year the card sold for $30,000, which is currently over $20,000 more than the second-most expensive card.

RELATED: 4 Baseball Players cards to buy right now

Kyle Schwarber 2014 Bowman Draft Red Autograph /5 BGS 9.5 | Card Ladde

That second-highest card is a red refractor numbered to five from Schwarber's 2014 Bowman Draft. Sitting in a BGS 9.5 grade, the card sold for $7,500 just over a week after his superfractor sold in August.

Alex Bregman, Red Sox 3B

Following a long free agent process a year ago, Bregman landed in Boston and hit .273 with an .821 OPS in 114 games with the Red Sox on the way to the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2021. While he fought through injury for part of the season, he opted out of the remaining years of his contract and will seek a larger pay day this winter.

Alex Bregman 2016 Bowman Red Refractor Autograph /5 BGS 9.5 | Card Ladder

Bregman's top cards without a doubt come from his 1st Bowman in the 2016 Bowman products. The most expensive card to date of Bregman is a 1st Bowman red refractor autograph numbered to five in a BGS 9.5, which sold in May 2023 for just shy of $18,000. Another red refractor also in a BGS 9.5 sold in February 2023 for almost $8,000. One of Bregman's 1st Bowman superfractor 1/1s sold in March of 2025 after signing with Boston as his non-autographed version sold for $3,200.

Alex Bregman 2016 Bowman Superfractor 1/1 BGS 9.5 | Card Ladder

Framber Valdez, Astros SP

Valdez highlights a strong free agent class of starting pitchers. After posting a 3.36 ERA over eight seasons in Houston, Valdez will command top dollar as a premier starting pitcher who has displayed consistency and durability.

Framber Valdez 2019 Topps Chrome Orange Autograph /25 PSA 9 | Card Ladder

While pitchers' card markets do not sustain as much value as position players' cards, some of Valdez's card carry strong value. The most expensive sale of Valdez came as a lot in July of 2025. Selling a full rainbow of Valdez's 2019 Topps Chrome rookie autographs including the 1/1 superfractor, the lot was bought for $4,200. On a single card basis, a Topps Now 1/1 ball relic from the 2022 World Series sold for $1,900 in April of 2023.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: