One Piece and Monkey D. Luffy Cards Enter Pokemon's TCG Territory

One Piece continues to surge in the TCG market. The buzz surrounding the franchise is undeniable, and as more anime fans and TCG players continue search for the top cards, it's no surprise that both the value and grading volume of One Piece cards continue to grow. GemRate data from February reflect that momentum, particularly for the franchise's straw-hat-wearing hero, Monkey D. Luffy. Over the past two months, Luffy has ranked in the Top 12 of GemRates Most Graded TCG Subjects list and has also appeared as one of PSA's Most Graded Individual TCG cards.

GemRate February 2026 Most Grade PSA Subjects | GemRate

GemRate February 2026 Most Graded Individual Cards TCG | GemRate

The 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr of One Piece?

The buzz around One Piece has been steadily growing in the United States for nearly two years. While the anime series and TCG have been immensely popular in Japan for much longer, it was only a matter of time before One Piece gained similar traction in America. As the value and popularity of the One Piece cards have surged, submissions to grading companies have followed suit. In the TCG world, collectors often gravitate toward grail cards, those tied to the franchise's most beloved characters, and One Piece fans may have found their version of the 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr, rookie card in the Monkey D. Luffy Japanese Volume 20 card #14.

2025 One Piece Japanese Monkey D. Luffy Vol 20 #14 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Highest GemRate Ever?

The Monkey D. Luffy Japanese Volume 20 card #14 continues to be a focal point in the modern market, where grading, and especially Gem Mint copies, play a major role in collector demand. The number of cards achieving Gem Mint grades remains a key metric for collectors tracking card growth. Thanks to improved manufacturing technology, One Piece cards often come out of packs in near-perfect condition. As a result, this particular Monkey D. Luffy card has produced unprecedented gem rates, with well over 90% receiving a Gem Mint grade. At Beckett Grading Services, the percentage of copies graded Gem Mint or higher approaches an incredible 99%.

Is One Piece a Real Rival to Pokémon or Just the Latest TCG Trend?

There is no doubt that One Piece is popular among adult men and continues to attract their attention and disposable income. More edgy and mature than Pokémon, One Piece offers young and middle-aged adults a franchise they can collect, which their 8-year-old nephew might not be aware of or into. As 2026 progresses, will One Piece sustain its growth and make more significant inroads into the Pokémon dominance in the TCG market, or will One Piece be just another fleeting trend until the next new thing grabs the attention of adult collectors?