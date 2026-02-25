Michael Jordan 1992 Stadium Club Beam Team Sets All-Time Record in PSA 10

As 2026 unfolds, it feels like hardly a week passes without another grail card hitting the open market and setting a new all-time high. The legends of the four major sports, along with Pokémon icons, continue to fuel record-high prices. From iconic rookie cards in pristine condition to ultra-rare inserts like Stadium Club Beam Team, high-end collectors are competing aggressively, pushing auction results to levels that seemed unimaginable just a few years ago.



Early this month, a PSA 10 1993 Stadium Club Beam Team PSA 10 sold for $26,400. Setting a new all-time high, breaking the previous record that was just set two months earlier.

1993 Stadium Club Beam Team Michael Jordan PSA 10

1993 Stadium Club Michael Jordan Beam Team PSA 10 | Card Ladder

1990's Jordan Stadium Club Beam Team Cards

How many of these cards actually exist, and will more continue to surface in population reports? The Michael Jordan Beam Team cards remain highly desirable and typically require a serious collector to secure one. Jordan was featured in three of the most iconic basketball insert sets of the 1990's, with Beam Team releases in 1992, 1993, and 1995 ranking among Jordan's most sought-after inserts of the decade. While Beam Team cards were not "not case" hits by today's standards, they commanded similar hobby attention in the 1990's, much like modern inserts such as Kabooms and All Kings do today.

Ridiculously Low Pop Count

As more collectors and investors shift their focus toward GOAT-level athletes like Brady, Griffey, Gretzky, and Jordan, the supply of PSA 10 Gem Mint 10's available to add to high-end collections remains extremely limited. For iconic inserts, especially true top condition examples, are becoming increasingly difficult to find and acquire. The 1993 Beam Team Michael Jordan, for example, has just 27 PSA 10s out of 2,466 total copies graded by PSA. That razor-thin gem rate highlights both the card's condition sensitivity and the long-term scarcity that continues to drive high-end demand.

1993 Stadium Club Michael Jordan Beam Team Card Ladder Population Report via Gem Rate | Card Ladder

19990's PSA 10 Jordan inserts continue to see values rise

Collectors continue to recognize the value of 1990s inserts, fueled in part by the nostalgia many middle-aged collectors feel as they chase grail cards from more than 30 years ago. As demand for these iconic Jordan Beam Team cards grows, PSA 10 Gem Mint examples have continued to climb in price, largely due to their extreme scarcity. With only a limited number of raw copies slowly trickling into the market, it remains unclear how many 1992, 1993, and 1995 Beam Team Jordans still exist, let alone how many could achieve Gem Mint 10 grades.