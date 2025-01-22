Panini Becomes Official 'Practice Partner' Of Reese's Senior Bowl
Panini America announced on Wednesday that it had signed an exclusive multi-year extension with the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, to be both the organization’s official practice partner and trading card.
As part of the prolonged partnership, Panini will be incorporated into several key elements at next month's Reese’s Senior Bowl, including “PANINI” jersey patches on all practice uniforms and “PANINI” logos on all on-field equipment.
The Reese's Senior Bowl is a college football all-star game that showcases top NFL draft prospects. The game is considered the premier pre-draft event.
In addition to making trading cards for each of the players in the game, Panini said in a news release that it "will continue to create digital and social activations that celebrate Senior Bowl players throughout the NFL Draft process."
“We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Panini America," said Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy.. "There is such tremendous synergy between our two brands and it has been a true partnership in every sense of the word over the past five years. Panini has brought incredible value to both our game and the players in recent years so we couldn’t be more excited about the new elements of this deal."
In the 76 years of the Senior Bowl, the game has featured 58 eventual Pro Football Hall of Famers and produced an average of 106 drafted picks over the past five years.
The 2025 Senior Bowl will take place on Feb. 1 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
“We have valued our partnership with the Reese’s Senior Bowl over the last five years and have seen firsthand what separates the Senior Bowl from other all-star games to help get college athletes to the next level," said Jason Howarth, Vice President of Marketing & Athlete Relations at Panini America. "Extending our relationship and signing on as sponsor of the Senior Bowl practice jersey is a natural progression."