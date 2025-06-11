AAA Star Mr. Iguana will have a Topps Now Cards
This past weekend was a big one for WWE and its fans. Along with having their annual Money in the Bank PLE, WWE and AAA held their Worlds Collide crossover event featuring stars from NXT, AAA, and WWE. The show was widely praised and served as a great introduction to many fans of the lucha libre style of professional wrestling. Perhaps the biggest breakout performer from the event was AAA star Mr. Iguana and his iguana puppet La Yesca.
Mr. Iguana competed in a six match along with Aero Star and Octagon Jr. against The LWO. Although his team came up short, Mr. Iguana was wildly popular amongst the fans as well as the WWE executives. He earned high praise for both his work and willingness to interact with fans and do whatever promotional work was needed. Although initially unplanned, WWE brought Mr. Iguana to the Money in Bank event later that day, where he received a strong reaction from the crowd. Along with those accolades, Mr. Iguana can add having his first official WWE trading card as Topps announced they would be featuring the lucha libre star on a Topps Now card.
The Topps Now card features Mr. Iguana along with tag team partners, Aero Star and Octagon Jr. As with other Topps Now releases, the set will feature numbered parallels starting at gold to fifty and include a 1/1 foilfractor. Unfortunately, fans and collectors will have to wait longer for a Mr. Iguana official Topps auto as there are no autograph parallels in the set.
Going forward, it seems that Mr. Iguana will be a part of future WWE shows most likely with their NXT brand. Along with his t-shirt being one of the best selling at the Worlds Collide, WWE is apparently planning to sell La Yesca stuffed animals sometime in the future. It’s a strong possibility that along with the new merchandise, collectors could see Mr. Iguana featured in other Topps products. In the meantime, fans will be able to collect his Topps Now card, which I expect to be one of the more popular cards to produces from of the Worlds Collide event.