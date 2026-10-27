Hey Boys & Girls, let’s pull up a chair (or your gigantic plush of “Chairry” that’s hopefully still in your attic) and get ready for an adventure that’s straight out of the world of Pee-wee’s Playhouse. That’s right, folks, beginning on October 28, 2026, at The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles and through an online platform (via Julien's Auctions), the Paul Reubens (aka Pee-Wee Herman) Collection, featuring more than 400 items, will be up for auction.

In this article, I wanted to highlight several of those items and explain why collectors should keep a close eye on this auction and some of the items that are up for bid.

1. “Pee-wee's Big Adventure” Replica Bicycle with 2011 Visionary Spike TV Scream Award

Pee Wee Herman - Schwinn DX Bicycle | https://www.juliensauctions.com/en/items/2298495/paul-reubens-pee-wee-s-big-adventure-replica-bicycle-with-2011-visionary-spike-tv-scream-award

One of the most iconic pieces in the entire auction is the full-scale replica of Pee-wee Herman’s beloved red Schwinn DX (its current bid stands at $8,000), which acted as a key catalyst during the movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”. As most of you know, Paul Reubens rode it in character at the 2011 Spike TV Scream Awards, during which he accepted the honorary Visionary Award. In addition to the replica Schwinn DX, this lot also includes the very award (still in its box) that Reubens was presented with that evening.

2. “Pee-wee's Big Adventure” Press Kit and Promotional Items

Pee Wee Herman - Pee Wee's Big Adventure Press Kit | https://www.juliensauctions.com/en/items/2298881/paul-reubens-pee-wee-s-big-adventure-press-kit-and-promotional-items

1980s nostalgia can come in many forms, and believe it or not, anytime a movie would premiere its cast would go on something called a press tour where events that were known as “junkets” were held. At these junkets, press kits, like the one you see here, would be distributed. With a current high bid of $600, this Pee-wee’s Big Adventure promotional kit delivers the nostalgic feel many collectors continue to seek.

3. Pee-wee Herman Matchbox Ventriloquist Dolls (Set of 6)

Pee Wee Herman Dolls - Set of 6 | https://www.juliensauctions.com/en/items/2298872/paul-reubens-pee-wee-herman-matchbox-ventriloquist-dolls-6

Although Matchbox was synonymous with making miniature die-cast race cars during the 1980s and 1990s, they also made other toys such as action figures. In this particular lot from the Pee-wee Herman collection, we see a set of six (6) Pee-wee Herman ventriloquist dolls, still in their original packaging and something that certainly reminds us all of the Sears Christmas Catalog. With that said, this set of dolls from the television series currently has a high bid of $1,250.

4. “Pee-wee's Playhouse” Double-Sided Playhouse Wall Panel Featured in Opening Titles

Pee Wees Playhouse - "On Screen" Wall Panels | https://www.juliensauctions.com/en/items/2298833/paul-reubens-pee-wee-s-playhouse-double-sided-playhouse-wall-panel-featured-in-opening-titles

When it comes to authentic pieces from a beloved 1980s Saturday Morning television show, there's no doubt that they'll command significant interest. With a current high bid of $3,000, these wall panels, which were featured during the opening credits of the show, are sure to enhance the collection of any 1980s pop culture collector.

5. 1987 “Pee-wee's Playhouse” Thermos Lunchboxes (2)

Pee-wee's Playhouse Lunchbox Auction Lot | https://www.juliensauctions.com/en/items/2298782/paul-reubens-1987-pee-wee-s-playhouse-thermos-lunchboxes-2

When it came to elementary school kids in the 1980s, all the “cool kids” had lunchboxes depicting everything from “Masters of the Universe” to “Barbie” to “Thundercats”, but the really adventurous kids had “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” lunchboxes, and in this lot, one lucky bidder will have the chance to go home with not one, but two of these (current bid stands at $500 for the lot). That’s right, there is both a pink plastic lunchbox and a red plastic lunchbox, and each features both a colorful illustration from the series as well as the appropriate colored thermos.

Paul Reubens, forever etched in time as the man behind "Pee-wee Herman," was an icon of the 1980s. Whether you went to see "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" in theatres or munched on your favorite cereal while watching an episode of "Pee-wee's Playhouse," there's no doubt that his unmistakable laugh and tight gray suit left a lasting impact on your childhood. With that said, this auction is a reminder to us all, that not only was Paul Reubens an accomplished actor and comedian, but he was also a collector's collector.