From Gizmo to Goonies, The Topps Cards That Captured ’80s Cinema
The 1980s weren’t just a blockbuster decade for movies and television—they were the golden age of wax packs. While Topps led the charge in baseball, it was their non-sport movie sets that captured the hearts of kids—and now adult collectors —wrapping up pop culture moments in gum-scented nostalgia. From Spielberg classics to sarcastic aliens and cult horror, the decade’s Topps cards now serve as treasured relics of a pre-digital fandom.
Here’s a deeper look at some of the most iconic non-sport movie sets from Topps in the 1980s—and why they still matter today.
'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)
By the time Empire hit theaters, Star Wars wasn’t just a movie—it was a global phenomenon. Topps followed up its massive 1977 card line with a fresh, icy design that matched the moodier, darker tone of the sequel. With a total of 352 cards and 88 stickers across three series, the set captured new icons like Yoda and Lando, deepened the Vader mythos, and gave kids a tangible way to relive cinema's most epic twist: “I am your father.”
What to Collect: So many choices—and only so much money. However, you can’t go wrong with Yoda’s first card, available in a PSA 7 grade for approximately $175.
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Steven Spielberg’s tale of a lonely boy and the alien he befriends became the highest-grossing film of its era. Topps' card set leaned into the emotional beats of the film—bike chases, glowing hearts, and Reese’s Pieces—while offering glow-in-the-dark stickers and poster puzzle backs.
What to Collect: Few scenes in the movie are more heartbreaking than Gertie’s (Drew Barrymore) kiss goodbye to E.T. You can pick up a PSA 10 copy for around $250.
Gremlins (1984)
Joe Dante’s Gremlins blurred the line between horror and holiday movies. With Steven Spielberg producing, it delivered cute (Gizmo), chaos (Stripe), and commentary on 1980s consumerism. Topps’ set captured both the charm and the menace, including stickers and “Gremlin Rules” cardbacks.
What to Collect: You can pick up the entire 88-card set, including 11 stickers and puzzle cards for under $50. The nostalgia value? Priceless.
The Goonies (1985)
One of the most beloved adventure movies of the '80s, The Goonies delivered pirate maps, booby traps, and one-eyed treasure—all through the eyes of outcast kids trying to save their homes. Topps provided a colorful card line, complete with stickers and puzzle backs.
What to Collect: Sealed boxes are $450+, and you can pick up the entire 88-card (and 22 stickers) set for around $125. But it’s hard to turn down an SGC 8-graded “Sloth” sticker for $40, guaranteed to haunt our nightmares like it did four decades ago.
Topps Fright Flicks (1988)
An underrated masterpiece, this mashup horror set combined stills from A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Fly, Predator, Alien, Poltergeist, and more. Backed with cheesy jokes and tongue-in-cheek gore, it appealed to fans who loved the VHS section your mom wouldn’t let you rent from.
What to Collect: Sealed boxes will set you back about $275, but one of the cooler cards around is a PSA 10 of condition-sensitive sticker featuring Slimer from Ghostbusters, offered at $399
Back to the Future II (1989)
Marty McFly, the DeLorean, and Doc Brown turned a time-travel teen comedy into one of the decade’s most enduring franchises. Topps released a single film set that covered significant moments, including fun captions and stickers.
What to Collect: One of the more memorable cards to add to your collection features star Michael J. Fox with the iconic DeLorean, available as a sticker, which you can pick up for a PSA 10 grade of $50.