WWE Superstar Penta’s Card Market After Money In The Bank Win

WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event (PLE) took place in New Orleans, Louisiana. One of the more exciting PLEs outside of the big four (Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and WrestleMania), the winner of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match is guaranteed a future match with one of the world champions.

This year’s ladder match featured a mix of several of WWE’s young rising stars and popular veterans. At the end of the match, former Intercontinental Champion Penta stood tall and claimed the briefcase to earn a future title shot. Topps, as they always do, created a Topps NOW for the new Intercontinental Champion.

Penta’s Win Celebrated with a Topps NOW card

To celebrate Penta’s win, Topps released a Topps NOW set. The card image features the moment just after he was victorious, with Penta sitting on top of the ladder, raising the briefcase over his head. The set features the standard Topps NOW foilfractor parallels, including gold numbered to 50, orange numbered to 25, black to 10, red to 5, and a 1/1 foilfractor.

Thankfully for collectors, the set includes autograph cards, though there are only a few. There are six total autographs for collectors to chase, with red autos numbered to five and a 1/1 foilfractor auto.

Penta’s Hobby Market

𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍: Penta's first ever WWE trading card has arrived! ￼🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/O0qToHzYrT — Topps (@Topps) January 15, 2025

Penta’s star and popularity have steadily been on the rise with both fans and collectors since he signed with WWE. His exciting lucha libre wrestling style, charisma, and passion have allowed him to make a strong connection with fans, and that connection is reflected in his collectibles market.

For example, Penta Orange autos (numbered to 25) from his debut in WWE Chrome X Cactus Jack have sold for a respectable $300 to $350, according to CardLadder. His 2026 Topps Chrome WWE Superfractor is also one of his top sales, as it sold for $3,394 before Money in the Bank. In terms of the previously mentioned Topps NOW set, it wouldn't be surprising if the numbered parallels end up being very popular among Penta fans and collectors.

A New Level For Penta

With the Money in the Bank briefcase in hand, it is only a matter of time before Penta cashes it in and claims his first WWE World Championship. When (not if) that happens, collectors should expect Penta’s already robust hobby market to truly take off. Over the course of his almost twenty-year professional career, Penta has proven to be a special talent. His talent has carried him this far, and collectors who have followed his career are sure to be rewarded.