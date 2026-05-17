Brazil is the greatest footballing nation of all time, and there's really no one who can dispute that claim. They hold the record for the most trophies, with five, and have never missed a single iteration of the prestigious competition.

Such sustained success can only be attributed to the talent they've produced throughout generations. While some of world football's biggest names hold Brazilian roots, there's one person in particular who stands out above the rest both on the pitch and in the world of collectibles — Pelé.

1. 1958 Alifabolaget Pelé in PSA 9

1958 Alifabolaget Pelé in PSA 9 | CardLadder

At one point, this was the most expensive football card in existence. Though it's been eclipsed by the rookie card of a familiar Argentina GOAT, the prestige this Pelé card holds simply has no equal.

Not many things from 1958 make it to the 2020s in acceptable condition, much less sports cards. The fact that this early Pelé card, which shows him in a Brazil jersey at the 1958 FIFA World Cup, reached PSA 9 is beyond incredible.

The card was sold on February 13, 2022, for $1,330,000, making it the most expensive football card at the time. It's since dropped to #2 on the list after a record-breaking Messi RC sale, but it is still only one of two football cards to ever breach the 1M mark.

Note: the same card in various grades, sold in different time periods occupied spots 2-4 on the all-time sales ranking, but for purposes of this list only unique cards will be considered.

2. 1958 Editora Aquarela LTDA. Black Number 10 Pelé in PSA 8

1958 Editora Aquarela LTDA. Black Number 10 Pelé in PSA 8 | CardLadder

There's just something about Pelé cards released in 1958 that just carries so much weight in the Hobby, and this one is no exception. The "Black Number 10" variant is one of the first releases of this card and is much rarer than the "Blue Number 10" version that came out later.

Of the 205 copies graded by PSA, this is one of only three cards to receive an NM-MT 8 grade — the highest there is. This exact card sold through Goldin for $225,700 in August of 2024, a record for this particular piece regardless of condition.

2. 1958 Americana LTDA. Futebol Pelé in PSA 6

2. 1958 Americana LTDA. Futebol Pelé in PSA 6 | CardLadder

The case for this card is particularly interesting since a quick glance at comparable sales makes it clear that its final selling price makes absolutely no sense, but then again, absurdity is something common in the worlds of sports and collecting.

This "Hand Cut" variant of the 1958 Americana LTDA. Futebol Pelé card received a PSA 6 grade and sold for a whopping $204,000 back in 2022. For comparison, a non-Hand Cut version graded PSA 6.5 sold for $66,000 in 2023.

Top Non-Pelé Cards

2014 Panini Prizm World Cup El Samba Prizm Neymar Jr. 1/1 | CardLadder

Regardless of the football community's current opinions on him, Neymar is still undoubtedly one of the greatest Brazilian footballers of all time and one of this generation's most gifted players. His skill and popularity during his prime were at a level matched by only two other players — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While his career has been on a slow descent from superstardom, his card market certainly doesn't share the same sentiments. $47,616.60 was paid for his 1/1 El Samba Prizm from the 2014 Panini Prizm World Cup set last January, and with World Cup hype just around the corner, it could definitely sell for more should it resurface.

Ronaldinho Superior Signatures 1/1 | Card Ladder

Another Brazil legend makes the list with this 2018 Panini Immaculate Ronaldinho One-of-One Super Swatch Signature with the Brazil crest for the patch. Ronaldinho has bigger sales, but none in his Brazil kit. It's the biggest of his era, including Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos, and some of the other greatest players of their generation. The sale in October of 2021 was for $29,520.

2018 Panini Kaboom! Gold Neymar Jr in PSA 9 | CardLadder

Neymar's Kaboom! from Panini's 2018 release tells the same story. The gold backdrop matches perfectly with Brazil's home kit and looks great on a player like Neymar Jr. It sold for $21,960 on Goldin last November 2025, instantly making it one of Neymar's most valuable cards.