USMNT Star Hits Huge Premier League Milestone Weeks Before World Cup

Just weeks away from likely representing the U.S. men’s national team at the 2026 World Cup, Antonee “Jedi” Robinson is building his confidence at the perfect time. He recorded his first Premier League goal on Sunday, becoming the 28th U.S. player to score in the competition.

The 28-year-old found the back of the net from the penalty spot in Fulham’s 1–1 draw with already-relegated Wolves, beating José Sá between the sticks and allowing him to embrace a Premier League goal celebration in his 157th career match in England’s top flight.

While it marked his first goal in Premier League play, it was Robinson’s fourth in 214 all-time appearances with the Cottagers, having scored three times in the EFL Championship and once in the Carabao Cup.

JEDI GETS HIS FIRST CAREER PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YJzWYPxTXj — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) May 17, 2026

As much as the goal was a standout moment, the final result dealt a major blow to Fulham’s hopes of qualifying for European competition in 2026-27, as they failed to pick up a much-needed three points against the last-place Wolves.

The single point puts them at 49 with one game remaining, three points back of Brentford, who hold the Europa Conference League qualifying spot in eighth place; however, more English teams could qualify for Europe, should one or more of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace get favorable results in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals, respectively.

USMNT Roster Release Looms

Antonee Robinson is likely to be a key player for the USMNT at this summer’s World Cup. | Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images

There were moments this season and last when Robinson thought the World Cup dream might be in doubt, having battled through knee surgery and subsequent ankle and thigh issues. Yet, after returning in December, those doubts have been dashed.

Robinson, who has 52 caps with the USMNT and played for the Stars and Stripes at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will find out his World Cup destiny on May 26, when manager Mauricio Pochettino unveils his 26-man squad in New York City.

While there is no decision on whether the USMNT will use a three-man or four-man backline for the tournament, Robinson brings versatility, either as a pure left back or a left-wing back, and is likely to be in the starting lineup.

After the USMNT names its roster, the team will face Germany and Senegal in warm-up friendlies before opening the tournament on home soil against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles.

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