Top Five all-time soccer players and their rookie cards

First things first - any "top" list is subjective. This list takes into account skill, achievements and charisma. That being said, let's take a look at some rookie cards for five of the greatest soccer players ever:

Pele 1958 Alifaboleget rookie card | PSA Cert

Pele - The only player ever to win 3 World Cups. Over his unbelievable career, he scored 1,000 goals (both official and unofficial). It's probable that just about everyone on the planet knows who Pele is, and that's a testament to his status as a gobal icon who perhaps did more than anyone to put soccer on the map. Plus, how cool was it to cross over and have a starring role in one of the best movies ever made about soccer, "Victory", also starring Sylvester Stallone.

Diego Maradona 1979 Panini Calciatori rookie card/sticker | PSAcert

Diego Maradona - When you have the nickname "The Golden Boy", you know you're doing something right. The man who brought glory to Argentina in 1986 with a World Cup victory. The (in)famous "Hand of God" and the "Goal of the Century" added to his legacy and made him a global name. He was also all too human - he struggled openly with drugs and alcohol for much of his adult life, but for millions of fans he will be remembered for his superior skill on the field.

Lionel Messi 2004 Panini Mega Cracks rookie card | PSAcert

Lionel Messi - Widely recognized as the "goat" of the modern era, Messi's World Cup championship in 2022 solidified his rock-star status. There's no question he's one of the all-time greats - being chosen as the all-around greatest player in the game a record eight times speaks for itself. His PSA 10 graded 2004 Panini rookie card recently set a new price record - fans clearly can't get enough of the legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2002-2003 Panini Mega Craques rookie card | PSAcert

Cristiano Ronaldo - Regardless of how you define "icon", Cristiano Ronaldo checks all the boxes. Hundreds of millions of social media followers? Check. A name and a likeness instantly recognizable throughout the world? Check. A career defined by achievement and longevity? You got it - check. His Panini rookie from early this century is iconic in its own right and hard to find in a high grade.

Zinedine Zidane 1991-1992 Panini Foot rookie card | PSAcert

Zinedine Zidane - A World Cup and European Championship winner. A Champions League legend. What a playmaker - his vision and ball control were unmatched and after his stellar playing career ended, he became a succeeful coach. Who can forget his headbutt during the 2006 World Cup into the chest of his Italian opponent? His rookie card from 1991-1992 is tough to find, let alone in good condition. There are no PSA 10 graded copies.

