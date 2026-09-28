The Pokémon 30th Celebration Reprints vs. The OGs: Part 3

The first two parts of this series showcased the cards that paved the way in the first decade of the Pokémon TCG. This time, we take a look at some pieces that stand as proud representatives of the late-2000s era.

EX Delta Species Metagross

30th Celebration Metagross Classic Collection | Collectr

Delta Species was a gimmick that you just had to witness at its peak. So many Pokémon were played in unique ways thanks to new type synergies that allowed more creative deck building for competitions. On top of that, the Delta Species Pokémon cards were actually great to use in tournaments!

EX Delta Species Metagross | Collectr

As popular as Metagross is, this card in particular doesn't have much going for it beyond nostalgia and is one of the most affordable in the entire 30th Celebration Classic Collection line. The reprint is valued at only $13, but the originals are still decent-priced hits.

The holo version of the Metagross from EX Delta Species trends around $130, while the reverse holo with the set logo on the frame is slightly more valuable at $180.

Great Encounters Palkia LV.X

30th Celebration Palkia LV.X Classic Collection | Collectr

LV.X cards are some of the greatest ever released in the Pokémon TCG, both from a collector's standpoint and a player's perspective. They look incredible and were at the very top of the tier list in terms of viable cards worthy of competing for championships, even the Pokémon World Championships themselves.

Palkia LV.X was not by any means the best, most valuable, or most commonly used LV.X of its time and definitely sits in the shadow of true giants like Luxray GL LV.X, but it's just an incredible-looking card regardless.

Great Encounters Palkia LV.X | Collectr

The 30th Celebration reprint, however, lacks a bit of the magic that the original had, especially in its overall card design — as shown by its current price of just $14. The Palkia LV.X from Great Encounters, on the other hand, is doing well and steadily climbing, with a current market price of $215.

Legends Awakened Uxie

30th Celebration Uxie Classic Collection | Collectr

This card is definitely far from the flashiest and would look underwhelming to those who view Pokémon cards purely for the design, but it earned its place in the Classic Collection thanks to the Poké-POWER that made it a solid deck staple for draw support.

Other than that, it's a decent example of how much Pokémon cards have changed in appearance over the years and a small glimpse into what 2008 had in store for everyone.

Legends Awakened Uxie | Collectr

The 30th Celebration Classic Collection Uxie is one of the cheapest in the entire subset at just $8. The original is currently at $18, while the reverse holo is only $5 more expensive.

Platinum Crobat G

30th Celebration Crobat G Classic Collection | Collectr

Everything about the Team Galactic era was amazing, especially the appropriately labeled "G" Pokémon in the card game. This Crobat card without the G would look cool on its own, no doubt, but the fact that it's a Team Galactic Pokémon just gives it that extra wow factor.

Like the Uxie from Legends Awakened, Crobat G is not revered for its art or rarity but more so for its competitive viability thanks to its Poké-POWER Flash Bite. Crobat G made it onto a number of decks during the time it was part of the Standard format, and that's what makes it belong in the 30th Celebration Classic Collection.

Platinum Crobat G | Collectr

This is one of the rare times when the reprint is more valuable than the OG. The Classic Collection Crobat G is worth around $8, while the base card from Platinum is only around $3. In reverse holo form, however, that number jumps up to nearly $20.

HGSS Triumphant Gengar Prime

30th Celebration Gengar Prime Classic Collection | Collectr

Prime cards are iconic in Pokémon TCG, and Gengar Prime is one of the greatest from that now-legendary run. Hailing from HGSS Triumphant, Gengar Prime is one of many cards that make the Pokémon as practically jumping out of the frame with how close-up they are.

Gengar Prime's competitive viability is debatable, but no one in the world is going to question its status as a highlight of any collection. Gengar Prime is one of the very best Gengar cards ever printed, and no, that's not an exaggeration.

HGSS Triumphant Gengar Prime | Collectr

The 30th Celebration reprint of Gengar Prime is pretty affordable at $80, while the original is still going strong as HGSS Triumphant's single most valuable card at $560 in ungraded near-mint condition.