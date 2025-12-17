The King of the Fire-Breathing Dragons

One of the most sought-after and recognizable Pokémon cards ever created is the 1999 Pokémon Base Set Charizard Holofoil card #4. This iconic card was produced in three variations: Base Unlimited, Base Shadowless, and 1st Edition. The 1st edition release was part of the first English-language Pokémon TCG expansion issued in the United States. Unlike the Base Unlimited and Base Shadowless versions, the 1st edition print run was significantly smaller. While Wizards of the Coast has never released official print-run numbers, PSA population data helps shed light on its scarcity. To date, the 1st edition Charizard has been graded 4,993 times, with just 124 earning a Gem Mint 10 grade.

What does this Sale Mean for the High End Charizard Market?

The market for this card has fluctuated between $180,000 and $400,000 since the initial COVID-era boom, when its value surged, from roughly $20,000 to $295,000 in late 2020. Owners of the remaining 123 will inevitably face a difficult decision: is now the time to sell, especially after a card nearly doubles in value in such a short period of time? Sell? Hold? Buy?

How Big of a Deal is This Sale?

To put this sale, and the Charizard 1st Edition PSA 10, into perspective: with 124 PSA 10 slabs in existence, each valued at $550,000, their combined market value totals $68.2 million. That figure exceeds the country of Tuvalu's total GDP, estimated at around $62 millon. Let that sink in for a minute,124 Pokémon cards are worth more than an entire small country's GDP! Wild.



Naturally, Pokémon naysayers will call this a "bubble" and warn that a Pokémon crash is imminent. Others will argue that Pokémon cards, especially high-end, graded examples, are a legitimate alternative asset class and will continue to outperform many traditional investments.



It will be fascinating to see how owners of these cards respond in the early months of 2026.

