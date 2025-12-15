4 Vintage Basketball Rookie Cards Set to Skyrocket in 2026

Big O, Pistol, DJ and Moses

Vintage basketball cards from the 1960's and 1970's have never received the same level of attention as vintage baseball cards from the same era. The sets were not as widely available, and the number of teams and the level of television coverage were limited. However, over time, some of the players from this period have largely been forgotten, or at least their cards have remained noticeably undervalued.

One of the all-time greats, the "Big O," was a dominant guard in the 1960's and 1970's. The first player to average a triple-double for an entire season, Robertson was the combo guard that most point forwards model their games after. During the COVID boom, the Robertsons' 1961 PSA 9 peaked at $88,000. Since the card has hovered around the $60,000- $70,000 range, could this card pop and become a six-figure card the next time a PSA 9 comes to auction?

You might be asking whether any PSA 10s exist. The answer is yes, according to PSA's population report; two examples are known. However, there is currently no confirmed sales data for either card. Could 2026 be the year one of them finally makes its way to auctions? We'll have to wait and see.

Pete Maravich 1970 Topps PSA 10

"Pistol" Pete Maravich is one of the all-time greats in basketball history. He still holds college basketball scoring records for total points (3,667) and the highest career points per game (44.2). While Maravich never fully lived up to the immense hype of his college days during his NBA career, he remained a spectacular and electrifying showman whenever the ball was in his hands.

As a passionate "Pistol" Pete collector for the past 30 years, I can tell you this card is difficult to find in high-grade condition. Printing defects, centering issues, and color and cardstock inconsistencies make mint-condition examples exceptionally rare.



With two recorded sales of this card, the hobby has a clear data set: $550,000 in July 2023 and $330,000 in April 2025. Does this card have room to grow? Absolutely. As the jewel of the 1970 Topps Tall Boy Set, this card remains iconic for "Pistol" Pete fans and vintage basketball collectors alike.

Julius Erving 1972 Topps PSA 9

Julius "The Doctor" Erving, or "Dr J" as he is most often referred, is a basketball icon who performed at an MVP and championship level in both the ABA and NBA. Erving transcended the sport, becoming one of the first players to consistently play above the rim and popularize the "Slam Dunk". Before Jordan, Kobe, and LeBron, Erving was among the first guard-forwards to dominate the game with his combination of skill, athleticism, and flair.



Erving's 1972 Topps rookie card features him in his Virginia Squires uniform, shooting the iconic red, white, and blue ABA basketball. With limited production of ABA player cards in this set, Erving's first basketball card is difficult to find-especially in mint condition. According to PSA, the card has been graded 7,381 times, with 164 receiving a PSA 9 grade. Recently, this card has consistently hovered around $13,000.

Again, you might be asking whether any PSA 10 copies exist. Like Robertson, the answer is yes-according to PSA's population report; one example is known exist. However, no publicly available confirmed sales data exists for this card. It would be exciting to see this card up for sale in 2026, offering a glimpse into the state of the super high-end vintage basketball market.

Moses Malone 1975 Topps PSA 10

Moses Malone is one of the most underrated NBA players of all time. Malone played in both the ABA and NBA after skipping college and going straight from high school to professional basketball. Malone was a dominant force-his physical presence made him a scoring and rebounding machine. The pinnacle of his career came in 1983, when he led the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA championship and was named the NBA regular season MVP and Finals MVP.



Malone's rookie card appears in the 1975 Topps set, which is known for improved centering and print quality, resulting in more mint-condition cards. This likely explains why there are over 400 PSA 9 examples and 39 PSA 10 copies. During the COVID-era boom, three sales in 2022 surpassed $90,000, reflecting the astronomical prices some cards achieved. In recent years, PSA 10s of Malone's rookie cards have sold in the $14,000-$20,000 range. Given that this card has sold for over $40,000 multiple times, it seems entirely possible that it could reach those levels again.

