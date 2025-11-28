New Mega Charizard X EX Illustration Rare has Pokémon Fans Going Wild!

Mega Evolution - Phantasmal Flames

The 7th official Pokémon English expansion set of 2025, Phantasmal Flames is the 2nd released under the Mega Evolution banner. The Phantasmal Flames expansion features 130 cards with a focus on Fire and Darkness Pokémon.

Charizard Mega X EX SIR has been the Chase!

As the English version of Phantasmal Flames has hit shelves this month Pokémon collectors have been chasing the Mega Charizard X EX Special Illustration Rare card. After seeing the artwork and design of this card from Japanese release from earlier this year the collectors have been anxiously awaiting it's English release.

⭐️Phantasmal Flames booster box opened & a couple illustration rare hits!⭐️ #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/L3uYxElxKr — The Edwyzards (@TheEdwyzards) November 23, 2025

Pokémon fans are ripping Phantasmal Flames like crazy!



Like all Pokémon product releases this year packs have been difficult to find and if you are lucky enough to find some the Charizard variations are hits most Pokémon fans are looking for!

WE PULLED THE MEGA CHARIZARD EX!! AYOOOOO pic.twitter.com/V52DW44EvI — Rich (@RaidAway) November 26, 2025

Charizard solidifies GOAT status in Pokémon Collecting

The Charizard cards from this set are without a doubt the most cards to chase so far. Although Charizard has multiple Ex cards in this set the one that collectors have been focused on is the Mega X EX Special Illustration Rare.



This card has been Red hot with over 700 selling on eBay alone this month. The demand for this card in graded condition will be a major focus for collectors this winter and as PSA slabs slowly start to hit the market it will demand premium price.

Mega Charizard X EX Special Illustration Rare PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Value and Pop Count?

Charizard has consistently been a top 3 Pokémon for years and also is consistently among the most graded Pokémon characters according to GemRate. For this specific card GemRate reports that 233 have already been graded PSA 10 and according to Card Ladder they are currently selling for $2,750.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: