$1.3 Million Pikachu Leads Top 5 TCG Card Sales of the Week

Another week, another dominant showing for Pokémon among the biggest trading card game sales.

Pokémon claimed four of the top five TCG sales tracked by Card Ladder from August 9-16, including a pair of seven-figure Pikachu cards, continuing strong momentum in the red-hot card market. But the week's lone non-Pokémon entry provided one of its most interesting results, with a rare One Piece championship trophy card selling for more than $700,000.

All five sales topped $600,000, with four through Goldin and the week's biggest transaction completed through a private sale.

Here’s a countdown of the top five TCG sales of the week. For more high-end hobby action, check out our companion look at the top five sports card sales from August 9-16.

5. 1999 Pokémon Japanese Promo 64 Mario Stadium Best Photo #4 Snap Charmander

1999 Pokemon Japanese Promo 64 Mario Stadium Best Photo #4 Snap Charmander | Goldin via Card Ladder

A 1999 Pokémon Japanese Promo 64 Mario Stadium Best Photo #4 Snap Charmander graded PSA 8 sold for $640,500 through Goldin on August 9.

The Snap Chamander cards once again show the strength of rare Japanese Pokémon promos at the highest end of the market.

4. 2024 One Piece Chinese Year One World Championship 1st Place Monkey D. Luffy Trophy Card

2024 One Piece Chinese Year One World Championship 1st Place Monkey D. Luffy Trophy Card in 8 x 8-Inch Display | Goldin via Card Ladder

One Piece crashed the Pokémon party with one of the week's most notable sales.

The 2024 Chinese Year One World Championship first-place Monkey D. Luffy Trophy Card, presented in an 8-by-8-inch display, sold for $713,700 through Goldin on August 9.

It was the only non-Pokémon item in this week's top five and another eye-catching result for One Piece at the high end of the TCG market.

3. 1999 Pokémon Japanese Promo CoroCoro Best Photo #1 Snap Bulbasaur

1999 Pokemon Japanese Promo Corocoro Best Photo #1 Snap Bulbasaur | Goldin via Card Ladder

Another Pokémon Snap card landed in the top three, with the 1999 Japanese Promo CoroCoro Best Photo #1 Snap Bulbasaur graded PSA 8 selling for $809,943 through Goldin on August 9.

2. 1998 Pokémon Japanese Promos CoroCoro Comics Holo Illustrator Pikachu

1998 Pokemon Japanese Promos CoroCoro Comics Holo Illustrator Pikachu | Goldin via Card Ladder

The first of two seven-figure Pikachu sales came on August 15.

A 1998 Japanese CoroCoro Comics Holo Illustrator Pikachu graded BGS 8.5 sold for $1,006,500 through Goldin.

1. 1996 Pokémon Japanese CoroCoro Comic Promo Glossy Incorrect Illustrator Pikachu

1996 Pokemon Japanese CoroCoro Comic Promo Glossy Incorrect Illustrator Pikachu | Card Ladder

Pikachu also claimed the week's top spot, dethroning last week’s top sale of a $180,2000 Rayquaza. A 1996 Japanese CoroCoro Comic Promo Glossy Incorrect Illustrator Pikachu graded CGC Gem Mint 10 sold privately on August 14 for $1.3 million, according to Card Ladder.

With two Pikachu cards surpassing $1 million, Pokémon taking four of five spots and One Piece joining the action at more than $700,000, it was an especially big week at the top of the TCG collectibles market.