Historic 30th Anniversary Pokemon TCG Set Officially Revealed

This entire year has been fueled by so much hype for the celebration of Pokémon's 30th anniversary, and after months of waiting for the official reveal of the most anticipated set in how many years, it's finally happened.

Get hype for the #PokemonTCG: 30th Celebration with ALL foil cards, 30 Pikachu illustrations, and a new card rarity: Futuristic rare! 🎉



Out worldwide September 16! pic.twitter.com/yyGNXMufsq — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) June 1, 2026

Just today, June 1st, Pokémon revealed a number of upcoming cards in a short video, in what's widely expected to be one of the biggest sets in the modern era of card collecting. The new set, which will be released worldwide on September 16, 2026, has a whole lot to get excited about.

Every Card in the Pokémon 30th Anniversary Set Will Be Holographic

Pokemon 30th Celebration Set Cards | The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel

There have been rumors for a while now, but it's now official: every card in the Pokémon TCG 30th anniversary set, officially titled 30th Celebration, will be holographic. That's right, every single card you can pull from a pack will be shiny.

No boring paper, no cards you'd easily dismiss as mere "bulk", just endless amounts of glow. This is not new to the Pokémon TCG, but the added flair to such a historic set is sure to be well-received.

A Wide Variety Of Pikachu's To Collect in the 30th Anniversary Set

Pokemon 30th Celebration Set Pikachu | The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel

Everyone knows who Pikachu is. In fact, Pikachu is such a popular character that even non-Pokemon fans know about the lovable lightning-type mouse. That's why a collectible subset within the 30th Celebration set, featuring 30 unique Pikachu cards, will be part of the hunt.

In addition to the card number that's printed on every single card in the set, each Pikachu will have a unique label beside it that shows which copy, out of the 30, a specific design is numbered to.

Classic Card Reprints

Pokemon 30th Celebration Reprints | The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel

Just like the case in previous anniversary sets, the 30th Anniversary Set will feature reprints of many iconic cards from generations past. The two best examples of this featured in the reveal video are the Base Set Charizard and the Pikachu & Zekrom GX.

They won't be identical reprints, since the numbering and set label are different, and each card will feature a Pikachu 30th Anniversary logo on the right-hand side.

Introducing Futuristic Rare Cards With Mew and Mewtwo

Pokemon 30th Celebration Mew and Mewtwo Futuristic Rare | The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel

This is the one that lots of people had been talking about, and it's finally come to life officially. The all-new Futuristic Rare rarity tier debuts in the Pokémon TCG with arguably two of the coolest and most iconic characters ever — Mew and Mewtwo.

Illustrated by YOSHIROTTEN, these two Pokémon are brought to life in an art style that's never been seen before. While the official verdict for most people will come once the physical copies are out, it's safe to say that these new Futuristic Rare cards will be the talk of the town for the months to come.