Pokémon collectors delivered another big week of sales, with the five highest TCG transactions combining for $3,977,000. That's a significant jump from last week's $2.96 million total, with a rare Pikachu crossing the seven-figure mark.

This week's results also feature an unusual 19-card collection, a pair of Art Academy Pikachu cards, and three sales tied at $660,000. Here are the Top 5 TCG sales for October 11–17, 2026, counting down from No. 5, with sales data courtesy of Card Ladder.

5. 2001 Pokémon Southern Islands Promo Reverse Holo Mew #1 PSA 10

2001 Pokémon Southern Islands Promo Reverse Holo Mew #1 PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Mew returns to our weekly countdown, although this time at a lower price. A 2001 Southern Islands promotional Mew, described in the sales data as a Reverse Holo and graded PSA 10, sold for $660,000 through Fanatics Weekly on October 11.

Last week's rankings featured a Southern Islands Holo Mew PSA 10 that sold for $840,000. The two results give collectors another interesting comparison from one of Pokémon's most recognizable early promotional releases.

4. 2015 Pokémon XY Art Academy Competition Meli Pikachu PSA 10

2015 Pokémon XY Art Academy Competition Meli Pikachu PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

The first of two Art Academy Pikachu cards on this week's list sold for $660,000 through Fanatics Weekly on October 11. Created through Pokémon's Art Academy competition, these promotional cards stand apart from traditional set releases thanks to their artwork and unusual origins. Their appeal goes beyond Pikachu's popularity, with collectors also chasing the stories behind the designs.

And as we'll see at No. 1, the Art Academy theme produced an even bigger result this week.

3. 2012 Pokémon Black & White Plasma Storm Full Art Lugia EX #134 PSA 10

2012 Pokémon Black & White Plasma Storm Full Art Lugia EX #134 PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Lugia makes another appearance in our rankings, but this time from the Black & White era. A 2012 Plasma Storm Full Art Lugia EX #134, graded PSA 10, sold for $660,000 through Fanatics Weekly on October 11.

Last week's countdown included a Crystal Lugia from Aquapolis that brought in $360,000. This week's result highlights the collector demand for another distinctive Lugia release, with its Full Art presentation offering a very different look from the earlier Crystal card.

2. 2002 Pokémon Legendary Collection Complete 19-Card Holo Lot PSA 10

2002 Pokémon Legendary Collection Complete 19-Card Holo Lot PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

One of the more unusual entries in our weekly rankings isn't a single card at all. A 19-card lot of 2002 Pokémon Legendary Collection holos, including Charizard, Zapdo,s and Dark Blastoise, sold for $960,000 through Fanatics Weekly on October 11. All 19 cards were graded PSA 10.

While our rankings typically feature individual cards, this sale illustrates the appeal of assembling a high-grade collection from a popular early Pokémon release. Finding one gem-mint example can be challenging enough. Bringing together 19 is another accomplishment entirely.

1. 2015 Pokémon Japanese XY Promo Art Academy Y. Fujishima Pikachu #XY-P PSA 10

2015 Pokémon Japanese XY Promo Art Academy Y. Fujishima Pikachu #XY-P PSA 10 | Goldin via Card Ladder

Pikachu takes the top spot again, this time with a seven-figure sale. A 2015 Japanese XY Art Academy Pikachu featuring artwork by Y. Fujishima, graded PSA 10, sold for $1,037,000 through Goldin on October 11.

The card is part of the distinctive Art Academy promotional program, which featured artwork created through a Pokémon-themed art competition rather than the standard trading card design process. With another Art Academy Pikachu also appearing at No. 4, this week's results show just how much attention these unusual promotional cards are attracting.

Another Nearly $4 Million Week for Pokémon

For another week, Pokémon claimed all five spots in our TCG sales countdown, with a combined $3,977,000 in transactions.

The results also show the range of today's high-end market. From competition-designed Pikachu cards to a complete high-grade Legendary Collection lot, collectors are spending substantial amounts on releases with very different histories and appeal.

And with two Art Academy Pikachu cards combining for nearly $1.7 million, the week's biggest story goes well beyond the usual vintage Pokémon favorites.