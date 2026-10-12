Cresselia Leads Another Pokémon Sweep of the Top 5 TCG Sales of the Week

Pokémon continues to dominate the high-end trading card market, and this week's sales delivered another impressive showing. While there wasn't another multimillion-dollar Pikachu sale like the one that led last week's countdown, the five biggest TCG sales still combined for an impressive $2,964,000.

And there's plenty of variety this time around. The list includes a Diamond & Pearl-era Cresselia, an early Mew promotional card, a Detective Pikachu release, a Japanese Gold Star Rayquaza and a Crystal Lugia. Here are the Top 5 TCG sales of the week, counting down from No. 5, with sales data courtesy of Card Ladder.

5. 2003 Pokémon Aquapolis Holo Crystal Lugia #149 PSA 10

2003 Pokemon Aquapolis Holo Crystal Lugia #149 PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

We start with one of the most recognizable chase cards from the early 2000s. A 2003 Pokémon Aquapolis Holo Crystal Lugia #149, graded PSA 10, sold for $360,000 through Fanatics Weekly on October 4.

Aquapolis is remembered for its distinctive Nintendo e-Reader-era designs, and Crystal Lugia remains one of the set's standout cards. Finding an example in gem-mint condition is another challenge entirely. Even at $360,000, Lugia only manages fifth place this week.

4. 2004 Pokémon Japanese Clash of the Blue Sky Holo Rayquaza Gold Star #67 BGS 10 Pristine

2004 Pokemon Japanese Clash Of The Blue Sky Holo Rayquaza Gold Star #67 BGS 10 PRISTINE | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Rayquaza Gold Star is becoming a familiar name in our weekly rankings. A 2004 Pokémon Japanese Clash of the Blue Sky Holo Rayquaza Gold Star #67, graded BGS 10 Pristine, sold for $384,000 through Fanatics Weekly on October 4.

Gold Star cards remain among the most coveted Pokémon releases of the mid-2000s, and Rayquaza is one of the biggest names in the category. The combination of a popular Pokémon, an iconic Gold Star design, and a pristine grade continues to command attention from serious collectors.

3. 2019 Pokémon SM Black Star Promo Detective Pikachu Holo #SM170 PSA 10

2019 POKEMON SM BLACK STAR PROMO #SM170 DETECTIVE PIKACHU-HOLO PSA 10 | eBay via Card Ladder

Pikachu is back in the Top 5, but this time it's a very different card from the Art Academy rarity that dominated last week's rankings. A 2019 Pokémon Sun & Moon Black Star Promo Detective Pikachu Holo #SM170, graded PSA 10, sold for $420,000 on eBay on October 9.

The card features the detective version of Pokémon's most recognizable character, tying it to the Detective Pikachu franchise rather than a traditional expansion set. It's a particularly interesting result for a promotional card released just seven years ago, showing that major sales aren't limited to vintage Pokémon releases.

2. 2001 Pokémon Southern Islands Promo Holo Mew #1 PSA 10

2001 Pokemon Southern Islands Promo Holo Mew #1 PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

One of Pokémon's most beloved characters claims second place this week. A 2001 Pokémon Southern Islands Promo Holo Mew #1, graded PSA 10, sold for an impressive $840,000 through Fanatics Weekly on October 4.

The Southern Islands collection is remembered for its colorful artwork and distinctive presentation, making it a favorite among collectors who appreciate Pokémon's earlier promotional releases. Mew has always enjoyed a strong following, and this sale puts the character among the week's biggest names, just $120,000 behind the top spot.

1. 2008 Pokémon Diamond & Pearl Great Encounters Holo Cresselia #2 PSA 10

2008 Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Great Encounters Holo Cresselia #2 PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

The biggest surprise of the week might be the card sitting at No. 1. A 2008 Pokémon Diamond & Pearl Great Encounters Holo Cresselia #2, graded PSA 10, sold for an astonishing $960,000 through Fanatics Weekly on October 4.

Cresselia might not have the mainstream recognition of Pikachu, Charizard, or Mew, but this sale illustrates how far the market for elite-condition Pokémon cards has expanded.

Great Encounters arrived during the Diamond & Pearl era, a period that doesn't always receive the same attention as Pokémon's earliest releases. Yet a gem-mint Cresselia has now delivered the biggest TCG sale of the week.

Another Strong Week for Pokémon

For another week, Pokémon swept the top five spots in our TCG sales countdown. The $2,964,000 combined total is well below last week's $10.5 million, but this week's sales tell a different story. Five different Pokémon, spanning releases from 2001 through 2019, each commanded at least $360,000.

And perhaps most notably, Cresselia and Mew combined for $1.8 million without a Charizard in sight. It's another example of how much depth the high-end Pokémon market has developed, with collectors paying remarkable prices for cards well beyond the hobby's most familiar names.