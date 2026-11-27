Ken Griffey Jr.'s baseball card market has experienced tremendous growth in 2026. According to Card Ladder, the Griffey player index has increased by 78% over the past six months and 49% over the past three months alone. These gains are particularly impressive when considering the recent pullback in the broader baseball card market.

Even more remarkable is that nine of the 12 recorded six-figure sales of Griffey baseball cards have occurred in 2026. While a player's rookie cards are typically his most coveted and valuable, all of Griffey's six-figure sales have involved rare cards from the 1990s featuring innovative and visually creative card designs.

Here are three of Ken Griffey Jr.'s most coveted cards from the 1990s: the 1997 SkyBox E-X2000 Essential Credentials, 1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems, and 1998 SkyBox E-X2001 Essential Credentials Now. All three commanded six-figure prices in 2026. | Card Ladder

The popularity of these 1990s cards is a testament to the creativity of baseball card manufacturers during the decade. As baseball card companies competed for market share in an increasingly crowded industry, they experimented with intricate die-cuts, chromium technology, three-dimensional imagery, metallic finishes, and elaborate comic book-inspired artwork.

Fortunately, collectors don't need to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to appreciate the creativity of this era. Some of Griffey's most visually impressive baseball cards from the 1990s are surprisingly affordable. Below are seven eye-catching Ken Griffey Jr. baseball cards from the 1990s that collectors can acquire for under $70 each.

1. Ken Griffey Jr. 1995 Flair Hot Numbers #4

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Pack Odds: 1:9 Series One packs

Raw Value: $45-$65

PSA 10 Value: $1,872 (Pop. 2

Flair represented Fleer's entry into the increasingly competitive premium baseball card market. This 10-card Hot Numbers set featured a distinctive three-dimensional visual effect. The background incorporated statistics from each player's 1994 season, creating an interesting combination of statistical information and artistic design.

2. Ken Griffey Jr. 1996 Metal Universe #107

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Raw Value: $60–$70

PSA 10 Value: $1,050 (Pop: 10)

This is a Griffey base card, which has become increasingly desirable, but it is still cheap compared to many Metal basketball cards. At the time, Fleer/SkyBox was owned by Marvel Entertainment, and comic book artists contributed to the design of the 250-card set. Unlike most baseball card sets, which utilize a uniform design throughout their checklists, Metal Universe cards featured individually designed backgrounds. The artists responsible for these designs were even credited on the backs of the cards.

This card is from the first ever Metal baseball card set and has been on the rise. It sold for just $10 a few years ago. Collectors should be particularly mindful of the condition of these cards, as the foil construction makes cards from the set susceptible to chipping.

3. Ken Griffey Jr. 1997 Pacific Prism Invincible Sluggers & Hurlers #SH-6A

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Pack Odds: 1:145 packs

Raw Value: $45

There are so many rare and visually striking baseball card inserts from the 1990s that fly under the radar, and this is one of them. Pacific’s willingness to experiment with different materials, card shapes, and printing techniques helped distinguish its products from those of larger manufacturers. The base cards from the set included text in both English and Spanish.

The Sluggers & Hurlers inserts included a 24-card checklist and was organized into 12 pairings of hitters and pitchers from the same team, with Griffey paired with fellow Seattle Mariners superstar Randy Johnson. Despite being inserted at odds of just 1:145 packs, (approximately once every four boxes) Griffey’s card can still be acquired for around $45.

4. Ken Griffey Jr. 1998 Metal Universe #161

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Raw Value: $25

PSA 10 Value: $1,880 (Pop: 13)

The Griffey 1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gem parallel is one of the most iconic and coveted baseball cards of all time. The much more affordable base counterpart features the same iconic image and elaborate artwork for a small fraction of the price. This card was released during Griffey's peak, when he hit a career high 56 home runs, drove in 146 runs, and won the Home Run Derby.

5. Ken Griffey Jr. 1998 Pacific Crown Royale #125

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Raw Value: $25

1990s manufacturers usually reserved their most elaborate die-cut designs for insert sets, but Pacific incorporated a die-cut design into the entire base set of its 1998 Crown Royale release. The elaborate construction gave the cards a premium appearance, but unlike many of the decade's most desirable die-cut cards, Griffey's Crown Royale card is neither scarce nor a serial-numbered parallel. The numerous points along the crown, however, make finding high grade copies almost impossible. There are only four PSA 10s and five PSA 9s in existence, and no public sales of either.

6. Ken Griffey Jr. 1999 Topps Chrome Lords of the Diamond #LD1

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Pack Odds: 1:8 packs

Raw Value: $65

PSA 10 Value: $2,000 (Pop: 24)

One of the more visually impressive sets from the 1990s was the 1999 Lords of the Diamond insert set. The inserts were available in both the regular Topps and Topps Chrome sets, but the chromium finish of the Topps Chrome cards provided an additional visual dimension to the already elaborate design. There is also a refractor version of the card and it commands a considerable premium (a raw refractor copy recently sold for $650).

7. 1999 Topps Gold Label Class 1 Ken Griffey Jr. #100

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Raw Value: $15

PSA 10 Value: $800 (Pop: 17)

Released in October 1999, Topps Gold Label featured 100 players across three unique classes. Each class featured different photographic designs, allowing collectors to pursue three versions of Griffey before accounting for the product's numerous parallels. Griffey's Class 1 card is more affordable than his Class 2 ($25) and Class 3 ($35) cards.