Ilona Maher Has a Breakout Year as Olympic Medalist and Beyond
Ilona Maher, a 28-year-old US rugby sevens star, is not new to the spotlight, but the shine has definitely gotten bigger and brighter this year.
After starting rugby at the age of 17, Maher realized she had a natural gift for the sport. While playing for Norwich University against Quinnipiac University, the opposing coach, Becky Carlson, noticed the power and skill Maher brought to the field. Maher was recruited to Quinnipiac the following year and continued to dominate as the team welcomed three consecutive national championships.
Though rugby is still an emerging sport in the US, Maher’s profile has boosted interest in not only her, but also the sport she loves. She earned many awards and honors, but an equal success was her personal growth off the pitch. Maher heavily credits rugby with building her confidence and feeling empowered in her body rather than ashamed.
While documenting her experiences during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Maher started to cultivate an audience with her funny, charismatic, and vulnerable posts to TikTok. For the Paris Olympics this year, her popularity exploded even more with her Instagram following growing from 580,000 to more than 2 million by the end of August 2024 after winning bronze for the US’s first rugby sevens medal.
September has allowed for even more growth as Maher debuted as the cover star for the September 2024 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. That same month, she was announced as a contestant for the newest season of ABC’s popular celebrity dance competition show, Dancing with the Stars.
Also of note for Maher’s rise in 2024 is her trading card debut in 2024 Topps Chrome US Olympic and Paralympic Hopefuls. Available for collecting are base cards with varying refractors, sticker auto variation base cards, and memorabilia pieces. On August 2, Maher’s one of one Superfractor Autograph sold for just over $1,700 on ebay, while her one of one Superfractor Jumbo Logo Patch is currently listed for $3,000 or best offer. As her star continues to rise, this debut card may continue to become a coveted rookie for collectors.