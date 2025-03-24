Collectibles On SI

Kristian Campbell Cards After He Makes Red Sox Roster

Adam Cellurale

Kristian Campbell, of the Boston Red Sox tags out Luis Vasquez of the Baltimore Orioles at second base during a Spring Training game at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers on Saint Patrick's Day, 2025.
Kristian Campbell, of the Boston Red Sox tags out Luis Vasquez of the Baltimore Orioles at second base during a Spring Training game at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers on Saint Patrick's Day, 2025. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In news that comes as little surprise to Red Sox fans and collectors, the team announced that Kristian Campbell would break camp with the team and make the opening day roster. From the start of spring training, the Sox seemed poised to make this move as manager Alex Cora had continued to pencil new acquisition Alex Bregman at third base to make second base available for Campbell. Campbell got off to a slower start but began to turn things around later in spring training. He also showed the same positional versatility he had in the minors, logging time in left field as well.  

campbell red
Kristian Campbell Bowman Chrome Red auto PSA 9. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Campbell's first auto appeared in Bowman Draft 2023 / cardladder.com

Campbell came into the MLB season with a lot of hype. He was universally ranked in the five by prospect sites including BA and MLB Pipeline. Now Campbell will hopefully be given a true shot to show what he can do at the big league level.

campbell bowman
Kristian Campbel Bowman Chrome First base auto. / cardladder.com

As for collectors, since the announcement, Campbell has seen a steady rise in his Bowman first cards sales.  Just a few days prior to the announcement, Campbell base autos were selling in the $115-125 range. Now base auto values have jumped to $150. Numbered parallel autos have seen a corresponding bump in sale prices too. I would expect to see a rise in his value until he makes his debut. Obviously from there, the sale prices would be dependent on how he performs.

WooSox Photo/Ashley Green
Kristian Campbell comes off the field during a Red Sox Spring Training game at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida. / WooSox Photo/Ashley Green

From a performance standpoint, I would anticipate that Campbell will take some time to adjust to major league pitching. However, once he does, I expect great things from him in the batter's box. He has already shown that he can handle aggressive assignments and promotions in the minors and I believe that will continue. Collectors may have to be patient at first, but as one of my favorite professors used to say,  I’m cautiously optimistic about Campbell's big league future with emphasis on the optimistic. 

patch
MLB Debut Patch. A similar path will be worn by Kristian Campbell on jersey during his first big league game. Eventually it will be affixed to 1/1 autograph card placed in a later Topps product. / https://www.mlb.com/stories/mlb-debut-patch

Lastly, collectors and fans like myself can look forward to his Topps MLB Debut Patch auto that should come out sometime later in the season. I also anticipate that his Debut Patch auto to be one of the top chases amongst this years group of rookies.

Adam Cellurale
ADAM CELLURALE

