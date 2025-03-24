Kristian Campbell Cards After He Makes Red Sox Roster
In news that comes as little surprise to Red Sox fans and collectors, the team announced that Kristian Campbell would break camp with the team and make the opening day roster. From the start of spring training, the Sox seemed poised to make this move as manager Alex Cora had continued to pencil new acquisition Alex Bregman at third base to make second base available for Campbell. Campbell got off to a slower start but began to turn things around later in spring training. He also showed the same positional versatility he had in the minors, logging time in left field as well.
Campbell came into the MLB season with a lot of hype. He was universally ranked in the five by prospect sites including BA and MLB Pipeline. Now Campbell will hopefully be given a true shot to show what he can do at the big league level.
As for collectors, since the announcement, Campbell has seen a steady rise in his Bowman first cards sales. Just a few days prior to the announcement, Campbell base autos were selling in the $115-125 range. Now base auto values have jumped to $150. Numbered parallel autos have seen a corresponding bump in sale prices too. I would expect to see a rise in his value until he makes his debut. Obviously from there, the sale prices would be dependent on how he performs.
From a performance standpoint, I would anticipate that Campbell will take some time to adjust to major league pitching. However, once he does, I expect great things from him in the batter's box. He has already shown that he can handle aggressive assignments and promotions in the minors and I believe that will continue. Collectors may have to be patient at first, but as one of my favorite professors used to say, I’m cautiously optimistic about Campbell's big league future with emphasis on the optimistic.
Lastly, collectors and fans like myself can look forward to his Topps MLB Debut Patch auto that should come out sometime later in the season. I also anticipate that his Debut Patch auto to be one of the top chases amongst this years group of rookies.