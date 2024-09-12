Topps Announces Major Licensing Deal, Adding Disney, Pixar and Marvel
Mickey Mouse. Buzz Lightyear. Captain America.
They’re all going to be featured on a Topps card soon.
The card manufacturer announced a global rights deal on Thursday that expanded its Disney license to include more of Disney’s IPs, including Disney, Pixar and Marvel.
Collectors won’t see the new cards until early next year, according to Topps, but it has already given fans a sneak peek with a UK release of Topps Chrome Marvel just last month.
Disney cards have gained more attention since 2023 when Chinese brand Kakawow released a Disney chrome-type set that immediately captured the attention of card collectors. The Disney 100 set featured characters from across Disney’s properties and included chrome cards, parallels special inserts and facsimile autographs of favorite characters.
Topps put out a Chrome product in a similar style in 2023 in the UK only. It was received well by fans and now Topps is giving them more.