Top 5 Iconic and Valuable Satchel Paige Baseball Cards

Satchel Paige was one of the most fascinating baseball players the game has ever seen. His professional career stretched across five decades, starting in 1927 with the Birmingham Black Barons and ending in 1965 when he took the mound at 59 years old for the Kansas City Athletics. The stories sound exaggerated, but they are real.

Paige Negro League and MLB Career

He made his MLB debut in 1948, just a year after Jackie Robinson broke the MLB color barrier. As a 42-year-old rookie, Paige went 6-1 with a 2.48 ERA down the stretch of the season to help the Cleveland Indians win the 1948 World Series.

Baseball great Satchel Paige (right), Harlem Globetrotters star Meadowlark Lemon (center) showing his skills with the basketball with St. Louis Cardinals catcher Tim McCarver (left) before the start a game at Municipal Auditorium on Nov. 17, 1964. | Robert Johnson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prior to his MLB debut, in the 1942 Negro League World Series, Paige intentionally walked the bases loaded to face Josh Gibson, arguably the greatest hitter of all time. He famously struck Gibson out on three straight fastballs to secure the win.



His feats of showmanship were a staple of his career. One time after allowing a leadoff triple, he told his entire defense to sit down in the grass, then struck out the next three hitters on nine pitches to leave the runner stranded and the crowd in awe.

Satchel Paige did things like this to prove a point, show dominance, and sometimes he acted in response to racial abuse from the crowd. He once pitched against Joe DiMaggio in an exhibition game, and the Yankees legend later described Paige as the "best and fastest" pitcher he ever saw.

Jun 21, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; A detail view of a statue of Satchel Paige on display during a presentation at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Satchel Paige Card Market

Despite Satchel Paige’s legendary dominance, his card market remains surprisingly affordable compared to some modern pitching stars.



Paige has only three mainstream cards from his playing days, but their prices do not reflect his monumental place in history. In fact, Paul Skenes already boasts more five-figure sales than Paige, despite having thousands of rookie cards and parallels. Rather than gambling on a modern arm with a short track record and too many cards to keep up with, savvy collectors can find value in one of baseball’s most under-appreciated icons.

Here are Satchel Paige’s five most valuable and iconic cards.



5. 1967 Topps Venezuela Retirado Satchel Paige

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Highest Price: $5,200 (SGC 5, 2/9/2026)

PSA 2 Price: $3,480 (4/12/2026)

Card Info and Appeal: This card comes from the iconic 1967 Retirado Venezuelan Topps set. Unlike standard Venezuelan cards that were just lower-quality copies of U.S. Topps cards, the 1967 Retirado set was unique and paid tribute to retired legends of the game. Collectors love the vibrant blue background of this card and even describe it as glowing.



The rarity of the card is remarkable, as only 38 copies of this card have been graded by PSA.

4. 2005 SP Legendary Cuts Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige Dual Auto /4

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Highest Price: $20,400 (BGS 9.5, 1/3/2025)

Card Info and Appeal: This card commemorates a time when a 39-year-old Paige and a 26-year-old Robinson were teammates for the Negro Leagues' Kansas City Monarchs. Their combined dominance helped spotlight the immense talent of the Negro Leagues just before Robinson broke the MLB color barrier in 1947. Cut signatures like this allow collectors to own autographs from icons who passed away decades before the era of pack-pulled autos.



Because both Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige autographs are extremely rare, having these two legendary signatures together makes this card a true holy grail.

3. 1953 Topps Satchel Paige #220

Satchel Paige's real name was LeRoy Robert Paige. The legendary Negro Leagues and MLB pitcher was born in Mobile, Alabama, on July 7, 1906, and earned his famous "Satchel" nickname as a child while carrying bags ("satchels") at a railroad station. "Satchel" is spelled wrong on this card. | Card Ladder

Highest Price: $43,570 (PSA 8.5, 1/31/2026)

PSA 2 Price: $975 (4/29/2026)

Card Info and Appeal: This is Satchel Paige’s only Topps card from his playing days, and it comes from arguably the most beautiful set of all time. The 1953 Topps set used original paintings for its portraits, depicting Paige in his St. Louis Browns uniform at the age of 47. Despite his age in 1953, Paige was a significant contributor as a reliever and became the oldest pitcher to appear in an MLB All-Star Game.



This card is extremely rare in top condition, with only nine PSA 9s and zero PSA 10s in the PSA population report.

2. 1949 Bowman Satchel Paige #224 Rookie Card

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Highest Price: $256,200 (PSA 9, 3/2/2026)

PSA 2 Price: $5,450 (1/31/2026)

Card Info and Appeal: This card represents one of only two official rookie cards for the legendary pitcher. While his 1948 Leaf card would seem to have chronological seniority, researchers have found evidence that the Leaf set wasn't distributed until March 1949, which means both sets hit the shelves at around the same time.



This Bowman Paige is a 'high number' card, making it significantly rarer than earlier series in the set. Fewer than 1,000 copies have ever been graded by PSA.

1. 1948 Leaf Satchel Paige #8 Rookie Card

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Highest Price: $432,000 (PSA 8)

PSA 2 Price: $26,300 (11/7/2023)

Card Info and Appeal: This is the undisputed king and holy grail of Satchel Paige cards. It is technically an ‘error card’ because the front features the name 'Leroy Page' instead of Satchel Paige. While 'Leroy' was his birth name, 'Satchel' was the name he had used professionally for decades (including on his MLB contract).



The card also lists his age as 40 when he was actually 42 at the time. Despite these errors, the card is legendary and incredibly rare, with only 163 copies ever graded by PSA.