2026 Topps Flagship Football has been available to the public for a few days, giving collectors a first chance to get their hands on cards of coveted rookies from this class.

Unsurprisingly, a pair of rookie quarterbacks, including No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, are fetching the highest dollar amounts in early sales.

Here are the top sales for rookies so far since the product's release on Aug. 21:

6) 2026 Topps Flagship Football Mike Washington Jr. 1991 Platinum Auto 1/1

Mike Washington Jr. 1991 Platinum Auto 1/1 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $1,500



Card Notes: The highest rookie sale so far for a 1/1 auto belongs to Washington Jr., a fourth-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. The running back's card comes from the 1991 35th Anniversary style and features a sticker autograph. It's likely the chases from this running back class, including first-rounders Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, will see much higher sale prices in this 1/1 platinum version.

5) 2026 Topps Flagship Football Drew Allar First Signature Auto Red Ink /5

Drew Allar First Signature Auto Red /5 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $1,650



Card Notes: This is the highest rookie sale of a First Signature Auto Red Ink. The scarcity of the red ink (limited to five copies) combined with the fact that the First Signatures have on-card autos instead of stickers makes this a very desirable card. Allar has seen strong early hobby value despite no clear pathway for playing time this season. The potential is there, however. Allar, a third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, is repping an iconic franchise that will be searching for a mainstay at quarterback after Aaron Rodgers retires at the end of the season.

4) 2026 Topps Flagship Football Kenyon Sadiq Real One Black Auto /10

Kenyon Sadiq Real One Black Auto /10 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $2,100



Card Notes: Someone out there must be a New York Jets/Oregon Ducks superfan, because the rookie tight end class typically doesn't have this type of juice. This sale was the second-highest on release day and remains one of the top rookie sales in the product. Sadiq was the No. 16 overall pick and is expected to catch a lot of passes in a Jets uniform during his rookie season, which could keep him in the hobby spotlight.

3) 2026 Topps Flagship Football Fernando Mendoza First Signature Auto Blue Ink

Fernando Mendoza First Signatures Auto Blue Ink | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $3,050



Card Notes: Mendoza was the No. 1 pick, so naturally his hobby hype is unquestioned going into his rookie season. This autograph is blue ink, which is the base version. Other First Signatures versions are gold ink (limited to 50 copies) and red ink (limited to 5 copies). The market for this particular Mendoza card has fluctuated so far. On release day, sales ranged from $900 to $1,700. Since, the card's sale price has seen a higher ceiling with this one sold on Wednesday (Aug. 26) for $3,050 and another one last Sunday (Aug. 23) for $2,550.



2) 2026 Topps Flagship Football Drew Allar Autograph Rookie Patch Red /5

Drew Allar Autograph Rookie Patch Red /5 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $3,300



Card Notes: Allar, as discussed above, already has the hype. It doesn't hurt that the Penn State product played college football right down the road from where he's starting his professional career. The Steelers' traditional black-and-yellow for a beautiful patch on a low-numbered card. Another Allar autograph rookie patch red /5 card has already sold for $2,500.

1) 2026 Topps Flagship Football Fernando Mendoza All Kings SSP

Fernando Mendoza All Kings SSP | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $6,500



Card Notes: The highest sale so far in 2026 Topps Flagship Football is indeed a Fernando Mendoza All Kings SSP. All Kings is the most sought-after case hit in several Flagship products, and it debuted in football this year. Combine that with Mendoza as the chase player, and you get the top sale. The All Kings cards have a different look and feel than most cards in the product, giving it a true grail feel for collectors. Another Mendoza All Kings has already sold for $4,800, which ranks as the second-highest rookie sale. Its reign at the top may not last long. Mendoza's Gold 1/1 version of the All Kings SSP is currently listed for sale for a whopping $349,000.