The Hobby hasn't experienced a Topps Flagship Football release since way back in 2015. Luckily, the 2026 edition will be on the horizon soon, with pre-orders starting on July 24th and a release in August. The release comes as many collectors are preparing for the upcoming season, wondering who the next breakout star will be. Some will also be excited to see common crossovers from the Flagship Baseball release, establishing a sense of continuity among products.

Here is an early look at the anticipated release from Topps.

Golden Mirror Variations Will Be In 2026 Topps Flagship Football

Earlier today, Topps shared some of the first preview images of the product, and the images do give some clues when it comes to what it has to offer. Golden Mirror Variations will be included within the release, as the Fernando Mendoza card was featured. For collectors who are not familiar with these cards, they are short prints that have an alternate image than the base card. They can prove to carry quite a bit of value, especially for some of the top rookies and major stars.

2026 Topps Flagship Football Fernando Mendoza Golden Mirror Variation | Topps Touchdown via Instagram

Autographs of Stars, Rookies, and Legends Make an Appearance

Autographs will be featured in the release, and two signers have already been confirmed: Cam Ward and Drew Brees. This could very well mean that the product has a deep checklist of autograph signers, but collectors will have to wait for the official checklist to be released for official confirmation. Either way, a three-color patch autograph of Cam Ward will intrigue collectors, while an autograph of Drew Brees is always a great addition to one's collection.

2026 Topps Flagship Football Cam Ward Patch Auto/Drew Brees Auto | Topps Touchdown via Instagram

Rare Parallels and the 1991 Set Design Are Highlighted

Parallels have always been a staple of Flagship releases, and there will likely be no shortage in the 2026 product. It is confirmed that the True Photo Variation is coming to the Football hobby, a parallel that has high eye appeal. The card gets rid of borders and includes just the photo and player name on the front of the card. Also included is the serial number, which looks to be /10.

2026 Topps Flagship Football Jahmyr Gibbs True Photo Variation | Topps Touchdown via Instagram

The 1991 set design looks to be celebrating its 35th anniversary in the product. While it is not known for sure whether a standalone insert set will be featured, autographs are. A Ty Simpson Platinum Autograph was shared via Topps and will be an interesting chase card for many collectors. The Baseball Flagship products also include silver packs with chrome cards modeled after the 35th-anniversary design, so collectors can hold out hope they will be included here as well.

2026 Topps Flagship Football Ty Simpson 1991 Insert Autograph | Topps Touchdown via Instagram

2026 Topps Flagship Football is already stirring up interest in the hobby, and it will only build as August gets closer. For now, collectors have the ability to pre-order boxes on the Topps website starting July 24th, and should keep an eye out for more information.