Ashton Jeanty Injury: Kalshi Prediction Market Leaning Towards Raiders' Running Back Missing Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders got a major injury scare during the NFL preseason as Ashton Jeanty suffered a non-contact leg injury during training camp, and trainers helped him off the field. Reports later said Jeanty had a low-grade ankle sprain. With the injury, Kalshi’s NFL market prices Jeanty as more likely to miss Week 1.

Jeanty sits near the bottom of the board of players to compete in Week 1 with just a 30% chance. Insiders say he may not be ready for Week 1.

Will Ashton Jeanty play Week 1? - Kalshi

Yes 30%

No 71%

Kalshi settles the market on whether or not Jeanty plays a single for the Raiders in Week 1. A $10 trade on Jeanty playing profits $21.76. The same trade on him missing Week 1 profits $3.80.

Avoiding major injury

The NFL world paused when news broke that Jeanty had to be helped off the field after a non-contact injury. Just hours later, it was reported that he avoided a major injury and suffered a low-grade ankle sprain that is not expected to linger.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that although he avoided a long-term injury, “there is a chance” he misses Week 1.

"My understanding... is that it's an ankle sprain believed to be more low than high, and not considered to be a major injury. But it is a real injury, and the reality is, there is a chance that Ashton Jeanty may not be on the field for Week 1. They are hopeful that he will be. There is a chance that he won't be."

Playing it safe

Jeanty is coming off a stellar rookie season, putting up 975 yards and five touchdowns on 266 carries. At 22 years old, the Raiders could look to play this one more cautiously, given that he is the long-term running back.

The Raiders could also be enticed to hold off on rushing Jeanty back with what they’ve seen from fourth-round rookie Mike Washington. Through two preseason games, Washington rushed 15 times for 119 yards at 7.9 yards per carry. He’s also caught two passes for 18 yards.

As Washington continues to impress, he could start at RB1 in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

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