Ranking the Best Topps NOW Cards From The Olympics

The Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics came to a close on February 22, 2026. The Olympics concluded with the men’s hockey gold medal game, in which the United States defeated longtime rival Canada to claim their first gold medal in 46 years. However, that was far from the only gold the United States won during the games. Throughout the Olympics, Team USA won individual and team medals in speed skating, women’s hockey, and downhill skiing among others. To celebrate these moments, Topps released a Topps NOW card. Here is a ranking of the best Topps NOW cards from the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

4. Megan Keller, Hilary Knight, and Aerin Frankel USA Women’s Hockey

Hilary Knight Topps Now card | Topps.com

Team USA’s Women’s hockey team claimed their third gold medal and first since the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018 taking down rival Team Canada in the gold medal game. At the conclusion, Topps released three Topps NOW cards of star players Megan Keller, Hilary Knight, and goalkeeper Aerin Frankel. While the sets included the typical parallels, unfortunately, only the Knight set included autos which is why I ranked them forth. Regardless, I still expect the three cards to be highly sought after by fans and collectors.

3. Mikaela Shiffrin Downhill Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin Topps now foilfractor 1/1 auto | Topps.com

As the Topps NOW card said, Mikaela Shiffrin saved her best performance for last. In her final event of the Olympics, Shiffrin won the gold in the slalom. With her second gold in the slalom Shiffrin tied Julia Mancuso for most medals by a US skier. Her win was certainly worthy of recognition and thankfully for collectors Topps felt the same way and released a Topps NOW set. This card comes in third because it includes both short prints and autographs.

2. Jack Hughes Team USA Men’s Hockey

A gold medal for the men’s hockey team has seemed to be a long time coming. After not being on the podium for the last two Winter Olympics, Team USA won a thrilling overtime game against rival Team Canada to claim their third gold medal in Olympic history. The game winning goal scored by Jack Hughes was the image Topps used for the Topps NOW card. One of the cooler aspects of the set is that along with including image variations, the foilfractor auto includes an inscription by Hughes that reads “Golden goal! Go USA!” and the date of the game. While some might validly argue that the card should rank first, what brings it down slightly is that aside from the foilfractor 1/1 auto, there are no other autos to chase. However, for historical factors alone, this card should be one of the more popular ones going forward

1. Alysa Liu Women’s figure skating

Alysa Liu Topps now short print image variation | Topps.com

Much has been said (by myself as well) about Alysa Liu’s unbelievable comeback story and run to the gold. I suspect that years from now it will still remain one of the signature moments of the 2026 Olympics along with Team USA’s gold medal win. What makes this card first in my rankings comes down to two factors. First, unlike the Hughes set, this set contains six total autos including the 1/1 super and red autos numbered to 5. While admittedly, that’s still hard to hit, at least the chances of getting an auto are higher.

The second reason it finishes first is the short print image variation. Topps selected the moment that Liu was mid air jumping for joy on the podium to celebrate her win which is probably the coolest image used for a card. Overall I expect this card along with the Jack Hughes card to be the two most sought after Topps NOW cards from the Olympics.