Alysa Liu’s Olympic Gold Medal Celebrated With Limited Topps Now Card

The Winter Olympics have had their share of historical moments from team USA. Whether it was the USA women’s hockey team claiming gold in a thrilling overtime victory over team Canada, Mikaela Shiffrin winning the slalom in her last event to tie the record for most skiing by an USA women’s skier, or Jordan Sotz setting records by winning two speed skating events events, team USA has had many memorable moments in Milan and Cortina.

However, out of all perhaps no moment has been more memorable than Alysa Liu’s winning gold in the women’s individual figure skating. Liu became the first women’s US figure skater to win gold at the Olympics since 2002 and she did it with style during a nearly flawless performance. Now Liu’s historic win is being celebrated with a Topps Now card.

RELATED: 3 Most Expensive Mikaela Shiffrin Card Sales After Latest Olympic Gold Medal

Alysa Liu Topps Now base card | Topps.com

The set itself features the standard foilfractor prints that are included in all Topps Now sets. Collectors will be able to chase gold foilfracters number to 50, orange numbered to 25, black to 10, red to 5, and the 1/1 foilfractos. Thankfully for collectors, the set will also include Liu autographs. Something for collectors to keep in mind is that the autograph cards will be particularly hard to come by as only red autos to 5 and the foilfractor auto will be available to chase in the set. However, in my opinion, the true best card in the set is the short print image variation. That card will feature the iconic moment when Liu was jumping for joy as she stepped on the winner’s podium. It is perhaps the signature photograph of both Liu’s career so far. the Olympics

Alysa Liu Topps Now 1/1 foilfractor autograph | Topps.com

For those unfamiliar, Alysa Liu has had an inspiring journey to Olympic gold. She was a world champion at 13 and made her first Olympic appearance at 16. However, all that success at such a young age came with both a physical and emotional price, causing her to wisely step away from competition at the age of 18 to focus on herself outside of sports. After taking two years to go to college and be a teenager, she returned to the ice to beat the odds and claim her first individual Olympic gold . Not only that she did it with joy, style, grace, and a uniqueness that beguiled her athletic talents.

Alysa Liu Topps Now short print image variation | Topps.com

Coupling Alysa Liu’s incredible comeback story with her historic performance should make this card one of the most desirable Topps Now cards to come out of the various Olympic sets and perhaps even of all time. If you’re a fan or a collector of Liu's, this card, in my opinion, is a must have card. Something for fans and collectors to keep in mind is that Liu is still only 20 so she may just be scratching the surface of what’s to come athletically if she chooses to continue to compete. Either way, this card is a fitting tribute to one of the best performances in Olympic history.

