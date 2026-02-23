Jack Hughes' Gold Medal Goal Immortalized on Topps NOW Card

On Sunday, February 22, 2026, the world watched as Team USA and Team Canada headed into sudden-death overtime for a chance to capture the Men’s Olympic Ice Hockey Gold Medal. It was a moment that was both fitting, given how each team had played, and heart-stopping as in a split-second one country would be elated and the other seemingly heartbroken. With that said, and at the 1:41 mark of the overtime, Jack Hughes not only scored the most important goal in USA Hockey history that captured the Gold Medal, but also be the first to do so for the Americans in exactly 46 years.

Jack Hughes - 2026 Olympics Topps NOW® - Card 18 (Base)

In the wake of Jack Hughes scoring the most iconic goal in the past 46 years, Topps NOW has capturing this moment and immortalized it on a limited edition card that will be part of its Topps NOW Olympic series (and will only be available for direct purchase until February 25, 2026). Here's a closer look at what collectors are chasing and what they're hoping to pull when they purchase these cards directly from Topps.

As is the case with most Topps NOW issues, the Jack Hughes offering will feature an open-edition base card that retails at $11.99 per card which makes the moment affordable to most collectors. However, the true collector appeal doesn’t come in the act of simply purchasing the card, but rather lies within the chase for a plethora of parallels, image variations and rare autographed versions of the card.

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jack Hughes of the United States celebrates after winning the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

So what can purchasers expect to chase when it comes to the Jack Hughes Golden Goal Topps NOW card? For starters it’s all about the foil parallels highlighted by Team USA Blue Foil Parallels numbered /50 and lower. In addition to the foil parallels, collectors can also hunt for Image Variation Short Prints and Super Short Prints. However, it’s not just the foil parallels and image variations that purchasers will be chasing, it’s also the ever-so-coveted 1/1 Inscribed Autograph Redemption Card, that one lucky purchaser will receive when they buy the Jack Hughes Topps NOW card between now and February 25th.

Jack Hughes - 2026 Olympics Topps NOW® - Card 18 (Image Variation)

Here’s a closer look at the foil parallel lineup: /50 Gold Foil, /25 Orange Foil, /10 Black Foil, /5 Red Foil, and the ultimate 1/1 FoilFractor. Each tier provides collectors with elements of scarcity as well as prestige, which in turn, creates a true laddered chase structure that mirrors many of the flagship releases of some of the most well-known brands.

Jack Hughes - 2026 Olympics Topps NOW® - Card 18 (1/1 Autograph)

In addition to the foil parallel lineup, there’s another factor that comes into play and one that is based off the print run (which is based on the gross number of purchased cards). If the print run exceeds 50,000, then and only then will Topps insert Chrome & Opal parallels.

The breakdown for each Chrome parallel level is as follows: for a print run of 50,000+ collectors can expect parallels numbered /99 and /50 and the lower parallel structures and for a print run of 100,000+ collectors can expect parallels numbered /25, /10, /5 and a 1/1 superfractor as well as the lower parallel structures. The breakdown for each Opal parallel level is as follows: for a print run of 250,000+ collectors can expect parallels numbered /50, /25, /10, and /5 and the lower parallel structures and for a print run of 500,000+ collectors can look for a 1/1 White Opal Superfractor as well as the lower parallel structures.

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Quinn Hughes (43) of the United States and Jack Hughes (86) of the United States celebrate after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

For modern sports card collectors, this card represents one of the most iconic goals in modern hockey history while also positioning Jack Hughes as a true icon of American Hockey. As a limited edition Topps NOW issue, there may not be another opportunity to purchase a card of this magnitude, heck, it’s been 46 years between Gold Medal game winning goals, so who knows when the next one will be.