3 Most Expensive Jack Hughes Cards After His Olympic Hockey Golden Goal

Both hard-core hockey fans and those just rooting for USA, February 22, 2026 will be a day to always remember. It is on this day, that Team USA defeated Team Canada to win its first Olympic Gold Medal in Men’s Ice Hockey in exactly 46 years. That’s right on this day 46 years ago, Team USA defeated Team Finland in the Gold Medal game by a score of 4-2 (after famously defeating the Russians by a score of 4-3 in the semifinals) to capture the 1980 Gold Medal in Lake Placid, NY. That was the Miracle on Ice Team. This is the 'Golden Goal Game' after Jack Hughes' overtime winning goal to seal the medal for Team USA.

Team USA celebrates Jack Hughes game winning goal against Team Canada to capture first Gold Medal since 1980. Team USA defeats Team Canada 2-1 in Overtime to Win. | https://www.npr.org/2026/02/22/nx-s1-5722810/team-usa-faces-tough-canadian-squad-in-olympic-gold-medal-hockey-game (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Europe)

With that said, Jack Hughes game winning goal in overtime not only solidifies his name in American Hockey History, it also solidifies his name throughout the hobby community and by doing so here’s a look at his three highest card sales of all-time.

2019 Upper Deck The Cup Rookie Patch Autograph /99 PSA 9 (Auto 10)

2019 Upper Deck The Cup Rookie Patch Autograph /99 PSA 9 (Auto 10) - Jack Hughes - New Jersey Devils | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Jack%20Hughes%20PSA%2010&saleId=ebay-204511927876

The first of his three highest selling cards is of course the highest recorded sale, which came on Oct. 22, 2023, and saw his 2019 Upper Deck The Cup Rookie Patch Autograph /99 PSA 9 (Auto 10) sell for $8,029 via eBay. The card represents what some collectors may describe as a modern Hockey grail, especially since it checks off the proverbial boxes of higher graded scarcity, premium rookie patch design (3 colors), and career-defining significance.

2019 SP Authentic Future Watch Autograph “Inscribed” /999 PSA 10

2019 SP Authentic Future Watch Autograph “Inscribed” /999 PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Jack%20Hughes%20PSA%2010&saleId=ebay-204511877626

The second of his three highest selling cards is 2019 SP Authentic Future Watch Autograph “Inscribed” /999 PSA 10, which was sold on October 22, 2023 for $7,609.49 through eBay. This card checks off the proverbial boxes of elite branding (given the fact its an SP Authentic Future Watch numbered auto) and scarcity (since its graded a PSA 10). When it comes to this particular card there are also sales of $7,591 (October 21, 2023), $7.432 (November 30, 2023), and $7,298 (October 20, 2023).

2019 Upper Deck The Cup Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph PSA 10

2019 Upper Deck The Cup Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Jack%20Hughes%20PSA%2010&saleId=ebay-285830985066

The third of his three highest selling cards is the 2019 Upper Deck The Cup Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph PSA 10, which was sold for $6,100 on May 3, 2024 via eBay. This card checks off the proverbial boxes of having a grade of Gem Mint PSA 10 as well as a limited print run since it was numbered to just /86.

Feb 14, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jack Hughes of United States celebrates scoring their sixth goal with teammates against Denmark in men's ice hockey group C play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There’s no doubt that Jack Hughes is now an American Hockey Icon and stands among the few that have defined their legacy on the ice of both the NHL and the Olympic Winter Games. With that said, the hockey hobby and collectibles marketplace will now see a rise in demand for anything related to Jack Hughes and there’s a very good chance that we may even see his cards surpass these prices that have been noted throughout.