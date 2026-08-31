Pokémon once again swept all five spots, according to sales data tracked by Card Ladder. But there was plenty of variety, including two Rayquaza Gold Stars, an autographed Charizard, a Skyridge Gengar, and a Lugia promo.

Together, the five cards sold for more than $1.85 million—an astounding figure for collectible pieces of cardboard. Here’s this week’s countdown.

5. 2010 Pokémon HeartGold & Soul Silver Promo Holo Lugia PSA 10

2010 Pokemon Heartgold & Soulsilver Promo Holo Lugia #HGSS02 PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Lugia kicks off this week’s list with a $144,000 sale through Fanatics Weekly.

The 2010 holo promo features artwork by Takashi Yamaguchi and shows that premium collectors will pay for top-condition examples of popular Pokémon, even from comparatively modern releases.

4. 2003 Pokémon Skyridge Gengar Holo #H9 PSA 10

PSA 10 2003 POKEMON SKYRIDGE #H9 GENGAR-HOLO | eBay via Card Ladder

A PSA 10 Gengar from the popular 2003 Skyridge set sold for $150,000 on eBay.

Skyridge was the final Pokémon set produced by Wizards of the Coast, and its scarce holographic cards have become some of the most valuable from the e-Card era. The sale was also a significant jump from a PSA 10 that sold for $58,889 in April.

3. 2005 Pokémon EX Deoxys Holo Rayquaza Gold Star #107 CGC 10

2005 Pokemon EX Deoxys Holo Rayquaza Gold Star #107 MBA CGC 10 GEM MINT | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

The first of two Rayquaza Gold Stars on this week’s list sold for $192,000 through Fanatics Weekly.

Released in 2005’s EX Deoxys, Rayquaza has become one of the most coveted Gold Star cards. This copy earned a CGC 10 Gem Mint grade, but another copy of the same card would sell for considerably more just days later.

2. 1996 Pokémon Japanese Base Set No Rarity Charizard Mitsuhiro Arita Auto CGC 10

1996 Pokemon Japanese Base Set No Rarity Symbol Holo Charizard Mitsuhiro Arita AUTO JSA CGC 10 | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

This 1996 Japanese Base Set No Rarity Charizard sold for $348,000 through Fanatics Premier.

Contributing to its price and rarity, the card is signed and sketched by Mitsuhiro Arita, the artist behind the original Charizard artwork. The card received a CGC 10, and JSA authenticated Arita’s autograph and sketch.

1. 2005 Pokémon EX Deoxys Holo Rayquaza Gold Star #107 CGC 10 Pristine

2005 Pokemon EX Deoxys Holo Rayquaza Gold Star #107 CGC 10 PRISTINE | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Same card. Very different grade—and an $828,000 difference in price.

A CGC 10 Pristine Rayquaza Gold Star sold for $1.02 million through Fanatics Premier, becoming the first English-language Pokémon card to cross the seven-figure mark. The Pristine grade proved enormously valuable. The CGC 10 Gem Mint copy at No. 3 sold for $192,000, meaning the Pristine example brought more than five times as much.

The sale surpassed the previous record of $954,800, set in February by a PSA 10 1999 First Edition Base Set Charizard with provenance from a Logan Paul box break.

Another week, another Pokémon sweep—but this one set a new benchmark for the hobby.