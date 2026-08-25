Prices for 2023 Topps Chrome Disney 100 have soared in recent months, with Mickey Mouse cards reaching five figures and sealed boxes and cases rising sharply. Disney’s reach into sports continues to grow as well, with a new collaboration pairing all 32 NFL teams with characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

But some of the biggest cards from the set haven’t been seen publicly in nearly two years.

That’s one of the interesting wrinkles surrounding the growing interest in Disney 100. While several of the biggest recent sales have happened in 2026, some of the set’s rarest cards changed hands back in 2024, well before the current surge in prices and collector demand.

Based on sales tracked by Card Ladder, here’s a look at seven of the biggest known sales from 2023 Topps Chrome Disney 100—and some cards collectors may want to watch for if they return to the market.

7. Mickey Mouse Dark Blue & Light Blue Refractor /75 PSA 10

2023 Topps Chrome Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Dark Light Blue Refractor #/75 PSA 10 | eBay via Card Ladder

Mickey Mouse dominates the list, including some parallels that aren’t necessarily the rarest cards in the set.

A PSA 10 Dark Blue & Light Blue Refractor /75 sold for $20,100 on eBay on Aug. 10, 2026. Collectors wouldn’t have to wait long to see another.

6. Princess Aurora, Snow White, Cinderella & Rapunzel Quad Auto SuperFractor 1/1 PSA 9

2023 Topps Chrome Disney 100 Multisubject Quad Autograph Superfractor 1/1 PSA9 | eBay via Card Ladder

Four generations of Disney Princesses come together on this one-of-one Quad Facsimile Autograph Superfractor featuring Snow White, Cinderella, Princess Aurora, and Rapunzel.

The PSA 9 sold for $23,988 on eBay in October 2024 and showcases the depth of Disney 100 beyond Mickey, with characters from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and Tangled featured on a single card. It’s fair to assume that if this came to market today, prices for these princesses would be off the charts.

5. Mickey Mouse Dark Blue & Light Blue Refractor /75 PSA 10

2023 Topps Chrome Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Dark Light Blue Refractor #/75 PSA 10 | eBay via Card Ladder

Just three days after the $20,100 sale, another PSA 10 copy of the same Mickey Mouse /75 sold for $24,600 on eBay.

The two August sales offer a snapshot of how quickly collectors have been chasing Mickey cards from the set in recent months.

4. Joy & Sadness Dual Superfractor 1/1

2023 Topps Chrome Disney 100 Dual Auto Super Refractor1/1 Joy Sadness | eBay via Card Ladder

Pixar also makes an appearance among the biggest sales. The one-of-one Dual Facsimile Autograph Superfractor featuring Joy and Sadness from Inside Out sold for $29,999 on eBay in May 2024.

It’s one of several dual-character cards in the set, which also pair favorites including Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Mike and Sulley.

3. Mickey Mouse Blue Wave /23 PSA 10

2023 Topps Chrome Disney 100 Blue Wave Mickey Mouse /23 #1 PSA 10 | Fanatics via Card Ladder

Back to Mickey. A PSA 10 Blue Wave, limited to just 23 copies, sold for $34,900 through Fanatics Collect on Aug. 1, 2026.

It’s one of several recent Mickey sales that have helped bring increased attention — and some big prices — to Disney 100.

2. Mickey Mouse Red & Black Wave /28 PSA 10

2023 Topps Disney 100 Chrome Red & Black Wave #1 Mickey Mouse (#17/28) - PSA GEM MT 10 | Goldin via Card Ladder

One of the biggest recent Mickey sales came at Goldin in June, when a PSA 10 Red & Black Wave /28 sold for $62,220.

That’s an impressive number for any modern trading card, but it still doesn’t come remotely close to the top sale.

1. Mickey Mouse Superfractor 1/1 PSA 9

2023 Topps Chrome Disney 100 Superfractor Mickey Mouse #1 PSA 9 /1 | ALT via Card Ladder

Mickey Mouse is card No. 1 in Disney 100, and its one-of-one Superfractor sits in a category of its own. The PSA 9 sold for an incredible $500,000 through ALT on Oct. 30, 2024.

Perhaps what’s most interesting about that sale today is when it happened. The Mickey Superfractor changed hands nearly two years before the recent surge in prices for Disney 100 cards and sealed product. While some people probably shook their heads at the astronomical sale in 2024, it might end up being a steal for one of the best modern Mickey Mouse cards.

The same is true of the Joy and Sadness and Disney Princess Superfractors, which also sold in 2024. Those cards may now be sitting in long-term collections, along with other one-of-ones and ultra-rare Disney 100 cards that haven’t surfaced publicly during the current run-up.

With more collectors discovering the set and recent Mickey cards reaching five figures, it will be interesting to see which major Disney 100 cards emerge from collections next—and what collectors might be willing to pay for them today.