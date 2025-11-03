Reality TV star opens Pokémon cards during the 2025 New York City Marathon

Former college football player and reality TV star Matt James made Pokémon cards a part of the 2025 New York City Marathon.

James, who starred in the 25th season of The Bachelor in 2021, paused his participation in Sunday’s race to enjoy a slice of pizza and open a pack of Pokémon cards. The moment was captured on video, which was later posted on James’ Instagram account with the caption “opening $500 Pokémon card and eating pizza during the New York City Marathon.”

“This is a rare graphic!” James shouts while celebrating his hit.

The only other Pokémon-related content on James’ Instagram account is what appears to be a satirical video in which he claims to pay his New York City rent in Pokémon cards. Regardless, James’ social media presence could potentially bring more attention to the thriving Pokémon and TCG card market.

According to GemRate.com , 1.27 million of the 1.97 million cards graded by PSA in October were TCG and non-sport cards. Pikachu cards have generated more than $50 million in year-to-date eBay sales volume through September, according to GemRate, which is a higher yearly total than Michael Jordan’s cards have generated ($49,661,519 through September).

Card Ladder has no verified sales of trading cards from James' football career. Still, James logged significant playing time for an FBS college football program.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Matt James (2) catches the ball while being defended by Utah State Aggies cornerback Daniel Gray (1) during the second quarter at Romney Stadium. | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

A 247Sports three-star prospect in 2010 out of Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C., James signed with Wake Forest and spent five seasons with the Demon Deacons. Listed at 6 feet 5 inches and 220 pounds as a redshirt senior, James caught 40 passes for 401 yards in 2014.

James, who reportedly ran a 4.57 40-yard dash and recorded a 36-inch vertical jump at his pro day ahead of the 2015 NFL Draft, had NFL mini-camp tryouts with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. James made a successful transition from grinding it out on the football field to climbing the corporate ladder, carving out a career in commercial real estate while also founding a non-profit organization, according to his LinkedIn page.

