Elite cards of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, World Series MVP

After earning wins in Games 2, 6, and 7 of the World Series along with receiving the World Series Most Valuable Player award, Dodgers' ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto proved why he was worth one of the largest contracts for a pitcher in baseball history.

Following the chase for teammate Shohei Ohtani's top cards back in 2018, collectors have flocked to the Los Angeles pitcher's card market. Whether it was during Yamamoto's rookie year in 2024 or as recent as the night the Dodgers won its second-straight championship, several of his cards have sold for eye-popping numbers. All sales info is according to Card Ladder data.

A pair of Topps Chrome Superfractors

Yoshinobu Yamamoto 2024 Topps Chrome 1/1 Autograph PSA 7 | Card Ladder

2024 marked Yamamoto's rookie year in both baseball as well as his card market. In a rookie class loaded with young talent, Yamamoto along with fellow Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga were far and away the top pitchers to go after among the rookies. With Topps releasing several chrome products throughout the course of the year, a pair of Yamamoto's 1/1 superfractors have sold since last winter.

The first superfractor autograph to surface and sell was from 2024 Topps Chrome. While the superfractor was only graded a PSA 7, the card sold for $17,690, which made it the most expensive Yamamoto card to sell at that point.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto 2024 Topps Chrome Logofractor 1/1 Autograph PSA 9 | Card Ladder

However several months later in December of 2024, Yamamoto's 2024 Topps Chrome Logofractor Edition 1/1 superfractor autograph sold for $40,260, breaking the record for the most expensive Yamamoto card sold.

Topps Tokyo Series 1/1 Dual Autograph

With so many Japanese stars taking their talents to Major League Baseball in recent years, Topps rolled out a new product centered around the stars. After introducing the first product with "2024 Topps Japan Edition", the company released a product centered around the 2025 Tokyo Series which kicked off the regular season featuring the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto/Shohei Ohtani 2025 Topps Tokyo Series 1/1 Dual Autograph PSA 9 | Card Ladder

Within the product, a 1/1 dual autograph featuring Yamamoto and teammate Shohei Ohtani stood as one of the top chase cards to go after. While Ohtani and Yamamoto's cards had histories of selling for large numbers independently, a dual autograph of the pair did not disappoint in the sales department. Selling at the end of May for $27,761, the card sits as the second-most expensive card featuring Yamamoto.

2024 Topps Chrome Sapphire Red Autograph

Yoshinobu Yamamoto 2024 Topps Chrome Sapphire Autograph /5 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Along with the pair of Topps Chrome superfractors to sell in Yamamoto's market, Topps Chrome Sapphire has gained popularity as a premier product that contains valuable cards year after year. In 2024 Topps Chrome Update Sapphire Edition, one of Yamamoto's red refractor autographs numbered to five in a PSA 10 sold on November 2 for $25,000.

For context, all previously sold listings of Yamamoto's Topps Chrome Update Sapphire Edition red refractor autographs sold between $4,000-5,600 prior to the pitcher's heroics in Game 7. The latest sold listing sits as the third-most expensive card of Yamamoto, sitting behind the aforementioned 1/1s.

