Yamamoto, Koufax and Dodgers' World Series MVP cards

Without a doubt, the 2025 World Series absolutely lived up to its Fall Classic moniker, with the emphasis on Classic. As was the case with the Dodgers sixth World Championship back in 1988, the script for this Series came straight from Hollywood, only this time the genre was a horror flick, which for Dodger fans meant being completely bludgeoned in the team's three losses and for Blue Jays fans meant coming within a heartbeat of the title on seemingly countless occasions only to have the lifeblood sucked out of them by a pitcher who refused to die.

On the collecting side, particularly for fans of teams with multiple titles, the World Series is also a reminder that a historically significant and off-the-charts nostalgic baseball card collection need not break the bank. Here, for example, is a top notch collection of Dodgers World Series MVP cards the discerning collector can build on a budget and enjoy forever.

RELATED: Dodgers Win World Series & Ohtani, Yamamoto, Sasaki Get Epic 1/1 Topps Now Card

1955 Topps Johnny Podres

1955 Topps Johnny Podres | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

The very first World Series MVP, not just for the Dodgers but for any team, was pitcher Johnny Podres. Though his 1955 performance in the Fall Classic makes him forever a Dodger legend, his 1955 Topps card is extremely affordable with copies in decent shape generally selling for less than $10.

1960 Topps Larry Sherry

1960 Topps Larry Sherry | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

1959 World Series MVP honors went to another young pitcher, so young in fact that he didn't even have any baseball cards at the time. As such, collectors here will be forced to settle for Sherry's 1960 Topps card. True, that means ponying up for a rookie card, but guess what. Despite the ace's postseason heroics, five bucks will get you his rookie card and a cup of coffee, at least depending where you get your coffee. In other words, this card is dirt cheap, rookie or not.

1963 Topps Sandy Koufax

1963 Topps Sandy Koufax | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

RELATED: The Five Essential Cards of Sandy Koufax

It's at this point that the World Series MVP collection may start to pinch at the wallet, with 1963 Topps cards of Sandy Koufax hovering around $75 in decent shape. At the same time, this is the "Left Arm of God" we're talking about, so wouldn't you rather have a card from his first WS MVP performance than that gym membership you never use, heat during the winter months, or (depending how much you love Sandy) groceries!

1965 Topps Sandy Koufax

1965 Topps Sandy Koufax | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

RELATED: Remembering the day Sandy Koufax made history

The MVP of the 1965 World Series was once again Sandy Koufax, which is either great news or unpleasant news for the collection. On the bright side, collectors can own two Left Arms of God, begging the question of just how many left arms God has, but of course the drawback is the card may cost a good $65 or so. Still, good chance a few canceled subscriptions and memberships will be enough to fund the purchase. Just don't be shocked when a loved one calls out from the living room, "Honey, how come our Netfix and Disney Plus logins don't work anymore?"

1981 Topps Ron Cey, Steve Yeager, and Pedro Guerrero

1981 Topps Ron Cey, Steve Yeager, and Pedro Guerrero | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

The split season of 1981 marked the first and only time MVP honors were split among three players. Still, a couple bucks total ought to be enough to grab all three of these cards.

1988 Topps Orel Hershiser

1988 Topps Orel Hershiser | TCDB.com (click image for page source)

RELATED: World Series Legend Still on the Hunt for Baseball Card Rarity

Though the 1988 World Series will forever be remembered for the Kirk Gibson home run, October truly belonged to the ace on the mound affectionately known as Bulldog. While his 1988 Topps card can easily be found for under a dollar, the far more fun way to pick one up is to grab an unopened box of 1988 Topps or two and rip packs until one pops up. Believe it or not, these boxes can still be found for $30 or so.

2020 Topps Corey Seager

2020 Topps Corey Seager | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Though 2020 was a down year for the world at large, it was actually quite epic for the Dodgers and World Series MVP Corey Seager. While the shortstop, now with the Texas Rangers, continues on what may well be a Hall of Fame career, the good news is this piece of cardboard is quite attainable, in mint condition no less, for mere pocket change.

2024 Topps Freddie Freeman

2024 Topps Freddie Freeman | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Though his performance in the 2025 Fall Classic, apart from a single at-bat in the 18th inning of Game 3, was pretty forgettable, such was not the case in 2024, where Freeman was seemingly good for a homer a game. Again, a quarter or two is all it takes to add a near pristine specimen of Freddie's Topps card from his magical World Series MVP season.

2025 Topps Yoshinobu Yamamoto

2025 Topps Yoshinobu Yamamoto | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Wrapping up the Dodgers World Series MVP collection is the 2025 Topps card of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who today is likely off looking for a game he can pitch in. Though his insane postseason will no doubt bump his cards a bit, his 2025 Topps Future Stars card should remain in the dollar-or-less category for quite some time.

So there you have it: eight decades, nine titles, ten players, and eleven cards rich in history and still relatively affordable. Whether you're a collector yourself or just holiday shopping for the Dodger fan in your life, this is a great collection that not only "remembers some guys" but tells the story of one of the sport's most accomplished franchises.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: