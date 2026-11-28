The passing of Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor at age 65 offers an opportunity to explore the trading card history of one of the defining bands of the MTV generation.

Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1980, helping shape the band's signature sound on hits including "Rio," "Hungry Like the Wolf," and "Girls on Film." He left in 1986 before reuniting with the classic lineup in 2001 and departing again in 2006.

1985 Topps Duran Duran Collectible Cards Wax Box | https://ebay.io/m/eChuQK

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, two Grammy Awards, two BRIT Awards, and a 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Duran Duran's cultural influence is undeniable.

At the height of the band's popularity and for decades afterward, Duran Duran's influence extended into the trading card hobby, even inspiring a Topps baseball card design in 2021. Let's take a look at the band's trading card legacy.

1985 Topps Duran Duran Cards and Stickers

The cornerstone of any Duran Duran trading card collection is the 1985 Topps release, featuring 33 trading cards and 33 stickers. The colorful, geometric design captures the aesthetic of the era, with photographs of Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Roger Taylor, and Andy Taylor (the three Taylors are not related). The release is even highlighted on Duran Duran's official website as part of its Collector's Corner series.

1985 Topps Duran Duran Stickers Row 1 Column 3 #23 PSA 10 | https://ebay.io/m/FidTaA

Collectors have numerous ways to add cards to their collection, from affordable hand-collated sets and individual raw and graded cards to unopened wax packs and original wax packs and boxes. While raw singles can still be found for around $5, sealed wax box prices have surged nearly 200% since Taylor’s passing, with the most recent sale this week reaching $387.

Panini Smash Hits Stickers

Before Topps released its dedicated Duran Duran set, Panini was already featuring the band in its Smash Hits sticker collections, tied to the popular British music magazine.

The 1984 release featured individual stickers of all five band members, including Andy Taylor (#71). The 1985 collection also featured Taylor individually (#137), alongside photographs of the band and his bandmates. Duran Duran continued to appear in subsequent Smash Hits releases, including those from 1987 and 1988, following Taylor's departure.

ANDY TAYLOR Duran Duran STICKER 1985 Smash Hits | https://ebay.io/m/Ed6MxX

International editions, individual stickers, unopened packs, and original sticker albums offer additional collecting opportunities.

1985 Wonder Bread Rock Stars

Duran Duran was also featured in the 1985 Wonder Bread Rock Stars promotional card collection. Distributed in packages of bread, the cards featured popular musical acts of the era, with photographs on the front and fan club information on the back.

1985 Wonder Bread Rock Stars #NNO Duran Duran | https://ebay.io/m/lRzCcA

For collectors who enjoy tracking down unconventional promotional releases, it's another interesting piece of the band's trading card history.

2018 Topps 80th Anniversary Wrapper Art

Decades later, Topps revisited its Duran Duran release as part of its 2018 80th Anniversary Wrapper Art collection. The online-exclusive series celebrated vintage trading card packaging across sports and entertainment, including releases featuring Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Michael Jackson, and Cyndi Lauper.

2018 TOPPS 80TH ANNIVERSARY WRAPPER ART #77 1986 DURAN DURAN PSA 10 | https://ebay.io/m/6tp1Bq

The Duran Duran card, No. 77 in the series, had a final print run of just 178 copies, presenting a potentially more challenging chase for collectors.

When Duran Duran Met Major League Baseball

Perhaps the most unexpected crossover came in 2021, when Topps revived its original Duran Duran card design for its Throwback Thursday baseball series.

2021 TOPPS TBT 1985 DURAN DURAN BO BICHETTE #106 | https://ebay.io/m/cEtTfX

Released over four consecutive weeks beginning August 19, the 12-card subset featured a mix of contemporary stars and baseball legends, including Shohei Ohtani, Babe Ruth, Randy Johnson, Mariano Rivera, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The four releases had print runs ranging from 618 to 1,019 sets. Collectors can also chase photo variations and numbered parallels, including blue (/10), pink (/5), and gold (1/1).

While the band's music remains its greatest legacy, these cards and stickers offer fans another way to remember Andy Taylor and celebrate an era of popular culture that continues to resonate with collectors today.